Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23: Which one to buy?
With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review... Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise.Read full review... Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go.Read full review...
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for the Super Bowl
You’ve still got a bit of time to get a large screen delivered to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K from the comfort of your living room, on a 75-inch TV will definitely make you feel that you’re in the stadium with all the other fans. And the experience doesn’t have to break the bank, either: Fortunately, there are some great 75-inch TV deals happening right now that’ll put a super-sized television at the center of you entertainment setup on the cheap — and we’ve rounded up the best of the best below.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon processor is all but confirmed
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6
At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
Leaked Samsung-exclusive Galaxy S23 colors double your options for each model
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this point, there's almost nothing left to the imagination about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series thanks to countless leaks and rumors, including some that showed off the phones in all four colors. But it looks like that's not all there is to it. The latest information to hit the rumor mill concerns the exclusive colors of Samsung's next flagship series, which will supposedly come in two options for each model.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an SD card slot? Know this before buying
New smartphone releases seem to be in an everchanging state when it comes to what’s included with current hardware. It wasn’t that long ago when every phone came with an SD card slot for expandable storage, but in 2023, the feature is a rarity — leaving many people doubtful that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have an SD card slot.
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumor cheat sheet — all the last-minute leaks in one place
Trying to keep all the Galaxy S23 rumors straight? Here's a last-minute rundown of all the expected specs and features for Samsung's new phones.
Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a huge free software upgrade
One UI 5.1 may launch with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range – but that doesn't mean older devices can't get in on the fun
Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip
It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
Poll: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 series hot or not?
It's your time to tell us how you really feel about the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and we even spent some hands-on time with the Galaxy S23. As expected, most of the leaks we reported over the past months were true. The phones carry many spec and design elements from previous years while adding in some new flourishes. Galaxy S23 pricing also remains the same, at least in the United States.
