Harris County, TX

Darrell Banks
1d ago

it's is suppose to be FREE... Then Governor Ann Richards... Stated that once the toll road was paid for it would become FREE to use... Still waiting on that...

KHOU

County commissioners question post-election report but get few answers on ballot paper shortage

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some Harris County commissioners on Tuesday questioned the lack of details and conclusive findings about ballot paper shortages in a post-election report from the Harris County Elections Administration Office. The analysis from Election Administrator Clifford Tatum’s office was “largely inconclusive” about the extent of the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

IAH subway train closing temporarily for expansion plans

HOUSTON — It's one of the more frequented ways to get about terminals, but now the 40-year-old subway at Bush Intercontinental Airport is making way for world-class infrastructure. Underground at the airport, travelers are sometimes surprised. “When I am here… I take it as frequently as I need to,"...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication

Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting

HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris Central Appraisal District Reminds Property Owners of Disaster Exemption

The Harris Central Appraisal District is reminding property owners who have experienced physical damage to their property during the recent storm to apply for a temporary disaster exemption. “The recent severe storms and tornadoes have caused physical damage to many properties in the area, and I want to remind everyone...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

It's not just you: The Katy Freeway is scientifically awful

The Katy Freeway consistently strikes fear in the hearts of Houston's commuters. You'd think that because it's so wide, there wouldn't be as much congestion as other, less huge highways. But alas, that is not the case. A video from Vox uses the Katy Freeway to explain how adding lanes...
HOUSTON, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Newlywed TX man decapitates wife with a kitchen knife

A recently married Texas man has confessed to brutally murdering his wife by means of decapitation. Jared Dicus, 21, is believed to have murdered his wife Anggy Diaz, also 21, at their home in Waller County, Texas on Jan. 11. The couple’s home was on the same lot as a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
