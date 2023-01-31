ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Coast Guard searches for missing family near Biloxi Bay

By Kylee Bond
 2 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. ( WGNO ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing family near Biloxi Bay after officials say they did not return from a boating trip Monday evening.

Crews are currently searching the area for:

  • Victoria Elizabeth Farr (Age 42)
  • Richard Allen (37)
  • Piper Nicole Farr (12)
  • Chase Jaxon Craig (11)

The family was aboard a 19-foot red and white Mako skiff, which officials are also searching for.

According to a statement from the USCG Heartland office, a family friend contacted authorities around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They told detectives that the family was expected to return around 8 p.m. the night before but had not been seen or heard from. It’s unclear if the family is from the area.

It was later learned that the family’s truck and boat trailer were found unattended at the Lake Mars Pier in Biloxi.

We’re told crews are conducting both a marine and aerial search of the area. Agencies assisting in the search include:

  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
  • Coast Guard Station Gulfport
  • Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
  • National Park Service
  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

