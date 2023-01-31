Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39

Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Elimination Chamber Status
Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at "Raw XXX," going after Bobby Lashley and disrupting his U.S. Title shot against Austin Theory. Lesnar ultimately cost "The All Mighty" in that match, but Lashley would exact revenge during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating "The Beast" after he only spent about 2 ½ minutes in the ring before getting tossed. It's clear that Lesnar and Lashley are on a collision course once again, but is WWE pulling the trigger on that assumed clash before WrestleMania 39?
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
411mania.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”. – WWE spotlighted...
WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes addresses challenging Roman Reigns
Women's Rumble winner Rhea Ripley also revealed her WrestleMania decision.
PWMania
Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers
WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn flew to Jay Briscoe’s funeral immediately after WWE Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were among the many people in attendance to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. The late wrestler passed away earlier this month after being in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. The funeral was streamed on the Laurel School...
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE business surge, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, RAW
Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including WWE's recent business surge, WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble business stats, the RAW report, Kota Ibushi and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save ...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On Potentially Bringing Back the Winged Eagle WWE Title
Cody Rhodes is a fan of the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design, and he talked about potentially bringing it back if he wins the title at WrestleMania. Rhodes discussed the idea on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
Roman Reigns’ WWE 2K23 Ring Entrance Revealed, New Hands-On Preview
WWE 2K23 is in full promotional mode, and new videos reveal Roman Reigns’ ring entrance and more. IGN has released Reigns’ entrance in for the game, which you can check out below along with a hands-on preview of the game. The new videos came after a new gameplay...
411mania.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Not Wrestling at WrestleMania 39, Note on The Rock
– According to a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has turned down the option to wrestle again at WrestleMania 39. While it’s still possible Austin might appear at WrestleMania 39, he apparently won’t be in action in the ring.
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:. * 2point0 defeated The Boys. * Juice Robinson defeated Jake Crist. * John Silver, Alex...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair On What To Expect From Her Reality Show, Possibly Breaking Raw Women’s Title Record
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are starring in a new reality series coming to Hulu, and Belair recently previewed what to expect from it. Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On what to expect from the Hulu show: “I’m...
