Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39

By Jeffrey Harris
 2 days ago
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlingheadlines.com

What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?

For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
nodq.com

Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn

As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Elimination Chamber Status

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return at "Raw XXX," going after Bobby Lashley and disrupting his U.S. Title shot against Austin Theory. Lesnar ultimately cost "The All Mighty" in that match, but Lashley would exact revenge during the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match by eliminating "The Beast" after he only spent about 2 ½ minutes in the ring before getting tossed. It's clear that Lesnar and Lashley are on a collision course once again, but is WWE pulling the trigger on that assumed clash before WrestleMania 39?
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39

The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
PWMania

Several Top WWE Stars Doing Strong Merchandise Numbers

WWE began the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, following last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which was capped off with a hot angle in which Sami Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline only to be beaten down. Cody Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, earning the right to...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
411mania.com

Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track

– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
tjrwrestling.net

Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes On Potentially Bringing Back the Winged Eagle WWE Title

Cody Rhodes is a fan of the classic “Winged Eagle” WWE Championship design, and he talked about potentially bringing it back if he wins the title at WrestleMania. Rhodes discussed the idea on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com

Roman Reigns’ WWE 2K23 Ring Entrance Revealed, New Hands-On Preview

WWE 2K23 is in full promotional mode, and new videos reveal Roman Reigns’ ring entrance and more. IGN has released Reigns’ entrance in for the game, which you can check out below along with a hands-on preview of the game. The new videos came after a new gameplay...
411mania.com

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:. * 2point0 defeated The Boys. * Juice Robinson defeated Jake Crist. * John Silver, Alex...

