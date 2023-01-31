Read full article on original website
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
chathamstartribune.com
Engineered BioPharmaceuticals to expand in Danville
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Engineered BioPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to advancing cost-effective, state-of-the-art medicine, will invest $6.1 million to expand in the City of Danville. The company will expand from its current lab space in the Dan River Business Development Center into its first standalone manufacturing facility at 1 Ecomnets Way. The new facility will allow for Good Manufacturing Practice manufacturing of the company’s innovative oral pharmaceutical dosing platforms, designed to enhance patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy. Virginia successfully competed with California, New York, and Texas for the project, which will create 34 new jobs.
chathamstartribune.com
David named one of top 100 influencers in government
Robert David, youth services and gang violence prevention coordinator for the City of Danville, was recently named among the “Top 100 Influencers in Local Government" in 2022 by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Described as passionate, caring, and inspiring, David was recognized for his work with the...
WDBJ7.com
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -LifeCare Medical Transports announced it’s cutting back operations in Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke. “And it’s just it’s just not right,” said Robert Shelton. Shelton started working for LifeCare Medical Transports in 2018. Wednesday, he found out it was his last day. “And so...
chathamstartribune.com
The Big Sort: Envision the future
Who would have thought that a stack of cards could help plan the future in the Dan River region, but that’s just what the Big Sort aims to do. The Partnership for Regional Prosperity invites Pittsylvania County residents to attend The Big Sort on Thursday, Feb. 9, 5-8 p.m. at Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex 19783 US Hwy. 29, Chatham. The evening includes dinner by Hunt & Co. and is limited to 80 people and registration is required.
chathamstartribune.com
Richard D. Giles
Richard D. Giles, MD, was born on August 27, 1943, to the late Margaret Aylor Dixon and Benjamin Garrett Giles. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Augusta Giles, and her husband Carlton Conway Carter. Richard graduated from Chatham High School in 1961. He was encouraged to attend Hampden Sydney College by his French teacher, Mrs. Tune. He received a Bachelor of Science degree Cum Laude in 1965. Through his leadership Sigma Nu Fraternity was established at the college along with many lasting friendships. University of Virginia Medical School was the next step in his education, he was with Alpha Omega Alpha and graduated in 1969 from UVA. Internship followed at the University of Washington in Seattle. Nephrology became his focus but he decided to serve two years in the Air Force. He was assigned to an Air Force base in northeastern Thailand. His wife, Linda, was able to join him and live in Ubon, Thailand. Richard then returned to Charlottesville to complete a fellowship in Nephrology. In 1976, Richard and Linda came to Lynchburg. Richard saw the need for Nephrology and with the help of many started dialysis in Lynchburg. He then expanded the units to Farmville and Amherst. He retired after 50 years of practice, but returned for five more years as Medical Director of the Amherst Dialysis Unit. Richard and Linda have been active members of Peakland United Methodist Church. Richard helped start, with the support of Peakland United Methodist Church, the Central Virginia Medical Mission Team, for over 15 years doctors, dentists, nurses, and volunteers took needed supplies to Jamaica, where they set up clinics in remote areas.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
WBTM
State Funding Mistake Will Cost Danville Public Schools Over $1.2m in Aid
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Education reported it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the error was from a failure to reflect last year’s decision to hold localities harmless from the elimination of the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries.
chathamstartribune.com
Garden Tour: "Reimagine That"
The Supply Resources corporate apartment suite, located at 554 Craghead St. in Danville, is one of several properties offered for the first time as part of the Danville-Chatham Historic Garden Week tour on April 20. The tour is adopting Danville's logo, "Reimagine That," and showcases reimagined public and private properties.
cardinalnews.org
Pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing firm expands in Danville
A Danville-based pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company will expand its operations in the city with a $6.1 million investment. Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., established in 2001, has a current lab space in the Dan River Business Development Center. The company will expand to its first standalone facility, which will be located on Ecomnets Way.
chathamstartribune.com
Thanks to Chatham area residents
I am writing to thank Chatham area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Virginia Business
Danville pharma startup announces $6.1M expansion
Danville-based pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company Engineered BioPharmaceuticals Inc. will invest $6.1 million to expand from a business incubator into its first standalone manufacturing space, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. The move is expected to create 34 jobs. The company will expand from its current lab space at Dan River...
WSLS
WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area
ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
WBTM
DCC’s Second 8-week Session Begins March 13
On March 13, 2023, Danville Community College (DCC) will begin their second 8-week course offerings for students who wish to complete their courses faster, or for those who may have missed the January deadline for 16-week spring semester classes. “We want to give our students the opportunity to complete their...
pcpatriot.com
10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke
Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
Foster kids temporarily living in Greensboro DSS office building
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a concerning problem in Guilford County. Too many foster kids and not enough foster homes. It's forcing the department of social services to house some of the kids in the Department of Social Services office building. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller learned how the problem...
WSLS
Roanoke’s Rescue Mission in need of volunteers
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
