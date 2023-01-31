Richard D. Giles, MD, was born on August 27, 1943, to the late Margaret Aylor Dixon and Benjamin Garrett Giles. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Augusta Giles, and her husband Carlton Conway Carter. Richard graduated from Chatham High School in 1961. He was encouraged to attend Hampden Sydney College by his French teacher, Mrs. Tune. He received a Bachelor of Science degree Cum Laude in 1965. Through his leadership Sigma Nu Fraternity was established at the college along with many lasting friendships. University of Virginia Medical School was the next step in his education, he was with Alpha Omega Alpha and graduated in 1969 from UVA. Internship followed at the University of Washington in Seattle. Nephrology became his focus but he decided to serve two years in the Air Force. He was assigned to an Air Force base in northeastern Thailand. His wife, Linda, was able to join him and live in Ubon, Thailand. Richard then returned to Charlottesville to complete a fellowship in Nephrology. In 1976, Richard and Linda came to Lynchburg. Richard saw the need for Nephrology and with the help of many started dialysis in Lynchburg. He then expanded the units to Farmville and Amherst. He retired after 50 years of practice, but returned for five more years as Medical Director of the Amherst Dialysis Unit. Richard and Linda have been active members of Peakland United Methodist Church. Richard helped start, with the support of Peakland United Methodist Church, the Central Virginia Medical Mission Team, for over 15 years doctors, dentists, nurses, and volunteers took needed supplies to Jamaica, where they set up clinics in remote areas.

