A suspect was arrested early Thursday in Franklin County after a carjacking and pursuit ended with the vehicle striking a utility pole. The suspect has been identified as a 46-year-old Dent County man. He had outstanding warrants. The carjacking occurred at gunpoint in Washington around 6:25 a.m. in the 500...
A 33-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds late Wednesday night in Cuba. Police officers responded to Hood Park and located the victim, who was given life-saving measures, but later succumbed. Officers identified a vehicle leaving the scene. The Cuba Police Department contacted the Division of Drug and Crime Control...
