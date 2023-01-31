Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Lane Kiffin Dicusses Additions Of New Ole Miss QBs Walker Howard And Spencer Sanders
There could be a three-way competition for the starting quarterback position in Oxford this offseason.
FOX Sports
Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day
The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
Michigan Expected To Flip Stanford Commit On NSD
Michigan doesn't usually have many fireworks on National Signing Day, but might have some tomorrow.
Breaking: Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Emerging For Prominent Job
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the Alabama Crimson Tide OC job under Nick Saban, per ESPN college football insider Chris Low. The Alabama job is recently vacant after the departure of Bill O'Brien to the New England Patriots earlier this ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tommy Rees Announcement
Tommy Rees could reportedly receive a major coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Notre Dame's offensive coordinator is Alabama's "top target" to replace Bill O'Brien in the same role. Rees, who has already talked to head coach Nick Saban, is scheduled to visit the school's campus ...
chatsports.com
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten
Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
Report: USC football will land 4-star wide receiver on National Signing Day
A longtime commit will land with the Trojans, per 247Sports.com
247Sports thinks Notre Dame isn’t among the ten who will contend for a title in ‘23
For many, it seemed like all that Notre Dame football was missing was a game-changer at quarterback. The defense and running game has been there, but a field-stretching signal caller has not been there consistently. Well, the Irish now have that in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman. The title aspirations...
FOX Sports
Penn State, Oklahoma among teams in good position ahead of 2023
Will 2023 be the "year of parity" in college football?. According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, with so many coordinator and quarterback changes set to take place among the sport's top programs, this could be a year when several new teams emerge in the College Football Playoff conversation.
VIDEO: Purdue Football Coach Ryan Walters Discusses 2023 Signing Class
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the program's 2023 signing class, which now includes 22 players heading into spring practices.
Notebook: Jeff Brohm on Roster Movement, Coaching Staff and Spring Football
Brohm spoke to the media Wednesday for the traditional signing day, and answered a plethora of questions surrounding the Cardinals.
Live Updates: Louisville Football 2023 Signing Day
It's football national signing day. And there doesn't appear to be a ton of things that will happen on this day for the University of Louisville football program. New head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had a busy early signing period back in December, signing 13 high school prospects and getting 12 players out of the transfer portal. The Cardinals saw seven of the high school signees and all 12 transfers enroll in school in early January.
247Sports
Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player
Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
Details Are Emerging From Tommy Rees, Alabama Decision
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Alabama OC position. Rees' decision will not come down to his compensation. According to team insider Eric Hansen, the Fighting Irish plan to match whatever offer is extended by the Crimson Tide ...
Notre Dame football sends out two offers on national signing day
Not to take the wind out of national signing day, but for Notre Dame football, it didn’t mean anything. Every single one of their 2023 recruiting class signees put pen to paper during the December early period, so there was no drama today. In fact, half of the 24...
