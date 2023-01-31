ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Ohio State stands alone among Big Ten schools on National Signing Day

The penultimate phase of roster building ahead of the 2023 college football season came and went with coaches across the country crossing their fingers for a final dash of magic on National Signing Day. And while there is always a prospect or two whose recruitments extend into the weeks and months to come, the vast majority of high schoolers have finalized their decisions as the sport begins to shift toward spring practice.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Emerging For Prominent Job

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the Alabama Crimson Tide OC job under Nick Saban, per ESPN college football insider Chris Low. The Alabama job is recently vacant after the departure of Bill O'Brien to the New England Patriots earlier this ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Tommy Rees Announcement

Tommy Rees could reportedly receive a major coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Notre Dame's offensive coordinator is Alabama's "top target" to replace Bill O'Brien in the same role. Rees, who has already talked to head coach Nick Saban, is scheduled to visit the school's campus ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
chatsports.com

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten

Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Penn State, Oklahoma among teams in good position ahead of 2023

Will 2023 be the "year of parity" in college football?. According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, with so many coordinator and quarterback changes set to take place among the sport's top programs, this could be a year when several new teams emerge in the College Football Playoff conversation.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Live Updates: Louisville Football 2023 Signing Day

It's football national signing day. And there doesn't appear to be a ton of things that will happen on this day for the University of Louisville football program. New head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had a busy early signing period back in December, signing 13 high school prospects and getting 12 players out of the transfer portal. The Cardinals saw seven of the high school signees and all 12 transfers enroll in school in early January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player

Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From Tommy Rees, Alabama Decision

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Alabama OC position. Rees' decision will not come down to his compensation. According to team insider Eric Hansen, the Fighting Irish plan to match whatever offer is extended by the Crimson Tide ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

