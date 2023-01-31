Downtown Wabash, Inc. announces diverse slate of 2023 incoming board members

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. is announcing a new, diverse slate of members to its 2023 board of directors.

Incoming board members include:

Noah Roberts, International Business Development Specialist of Ford Meter Box

Julie Dickey, Owner of 4 Partners in Crime

Shane Waters, CEO of Arc Light Media

Erika White, Controller of Crossroads Bank

Andrea Zwiebel, Executive Director of Downtown Wabash Inc., believes the nonprofit organization can lead the way for revitalization while still respecting the rich history of its district.

“Our new board members are passionate about fulfilling our mission of community and economic vitality,” Zwiebel said. “They each bring a different perspective to fuel the diverse needs of our downtown district.”

Amanda Lopez, President of Downtown Wabash Inc., is also the founder of the Transform Consulting Group. She leads a team that works with other organizations and their leaders to make sense of data through the development of their tools and systems.

The full Downtown Wabash, Inc. board of directors include:

Neil Bever, Secretary

Christine Flohr

Kara Fulmer, Treasurer

Amy Ford, Vice President

Keith Gillenwater

Mayor Scott Long

Amanda Lopez, President

Jordan Tandy

Kelli Winer.

For more information about Downtown Wabash, Inc., visit DowntownWabash.org .

