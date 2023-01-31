ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Calhoun

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning that left one man dead. An officer was driving past Battlefield Supply on Highway 41 North when he noticed the front glass of the building had been busted out. The officer called for...
CALHOUN, GA
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
SWEETWATER, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND

On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
CROSSVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah

From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
accesswdun.com

Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties

A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
bbbtv12.com

Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman

Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
HARRIMAN, TN

