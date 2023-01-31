Read full article on original website
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Bouncer indicted after allegedly slamming a man’s head against a concrete floor
Court documents show Harris "recklessly" caused Anderson's death by "slamming his head against a concrete floor" on May 8, 2021.
wrganews.com
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Calhoun
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning that left one man dead. An officer was driving past Battlefield Supply on Highway 41 North when he noticed the front glass of the building had been busted out. The officer called for...
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
WTVCFOX
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
WDEF
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND
On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
North Alabama mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide
In January, a Hazel Green mother was found dead by authorities in her home. The next day, her two sons and husband died in an alleged murder-suicide in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
mymix1041.com
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
Huntsville City Councilman charged with theft
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
Huntsville woman arrested after leading chase into Tennessee through cornfields
A 52-year-old Huntsville woman was arrested last week after authorities said she led them on a chase across state lines and through cornfields in her Saturn car.
WTVC
McMinn County man indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man has been indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show. Records show Thomas Hunter Peterson was soliciting a minor from July 2021 up until February of this year. Peterson was indicted on 1 count of solicitation of a minor to commit...
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
accesswdun.com
Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties
A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
bbbtv12.com
Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman
Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
