Man who exposed himself to woman at Barnes & Noble café inside LI mall sought

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Officials on Long Island are looking to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman at the Smith Haven Mall last month, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Dec. 9, in the Barnes and Noble café located in Lake Grove, Suffolk police said.

According to detectives, the suspect exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.