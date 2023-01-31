ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Grove, NY

Man who exposed himself to woman at Barnes & Noble café inside LI mall sought

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwOuS_0kXdxltj00

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Officials on Long Island are looking to identify a man who exposed himself to a woman at the Smith Haven Mall last month, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Dec. 9, in the Barnes and Noble café located in Lake Grove, Suffolk police said.

According to detectives, the suspect exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a burglary that took place inside a Flushing restaurant early Wednesday morning. According to police, two unknown male individuals entered a locked restaurant located at 69-12 Austin Street through a basement door. Once inside the restaurant, the individuals removed cash and an IPad, while another unknown male and female individual acted as a lookout outside the location, police said. The suspects fled eastbound on Austin Street. They were captured on a video surveillance camera inside the 71st Avenue subway station. Police are asking the public to help identify the four suspects. Anyone with The post NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month. A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Commack store. Two men and a woman entered Old Navy, located at 5041 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
KINGS PARK, NY
Shore News Network

Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx responded after a dead body was found in the basement of a building at 130 West 169th Street in High Bridge on Tuesday. At around 10:30 pm, police located a 62-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim showed signs of apparent head trauma. A 51-year-old male ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody for questioning, according to police at the time. Today, the NYPD announced the arrest of Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter The post Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy