On the heels of a triumphant year that saw rock legend Robert Plant and Americana icon Alison Krauss reunite for their first international tour in more than a decade, the duo has announced new tour dates for 2023 which include a stop in Louisville during Derby week.

The duo's “Raising the Roof” tour will head to Louisville Palace , 625 S. Fourth St., on May 2. Ticket presale via livenation.com begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. General sales will start Friday.

Kicking off April 25 in Shreveport, Louisiana, the pair's latest run will bring the music of 2021’s T Bone Burnett-produced, Grammy-nominated " Raise the Roof " and 2007’s Grammy-sweeping " Raising Sand "to audiences across the United States, including stops at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri; Centennial Hall in Tucson, Arizona; and Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The Led Zeppelin front man and the fiddle playing bluegrass-country singer first sang together as part of a Lead Belly tribute concert nearly 20 years ago. The unlikely duo have since been honored for their collaborative efforts including at the 51st Grammy Awards where " Raising Sand " won Album of the Year, Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album, Record of the Year for "Please Read The Letter," Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Rich Woman," and Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Killing the Blues.

" Raising the Roof " is the duo's second collaboration. The album was released in 2022 and is nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The pair were nominated for best country duo/group performance for their song “Going Where The Lonely Go”, best American roots song for their song “High And Lonesome” and best Americana album for the entire album.

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Rock legend Robert Plant and Alison Krauss add Derby week tour stop in Louisville