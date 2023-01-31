Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Infrared fitness center opens in Herndon’s Woodland Crossing
Hotworx, a fitness studio that offers 24/7 infrared workouts, has opened in Woodland Crossing in the Herndon area. Located at 2310 Woodland Crossing Drive in Suite G, the business gives customers access to workouts in a sauna-like room. Customers can sign up for half-hour isometric workouts and 15-minute High Intensity...
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open
CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
ffxnow.com
Flippin’ Pizza closes in South Lakes Village Center
Flippin’ Pizza, a pizza chain that serves New York-style pizza, appears to have closed its Reston location. The business was located at 1110 South Lakes Drive in Suite 11130-F. It was closed when FFXnow passed by last Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26), despite posted operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
theburn.com
The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg
Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ffxnow.com
Photos: Long-anticipated Wegmans to open in Reston tomorrow
Wegmans is officially opening its doors to the public tomorrow (Wednesday) in Brookfield Properties’ new Halley Rise development. The 85,000-square-foot grocery store is located at 11950 Hopper Street and will officially open at 9 a.m. Most of the store’s 425 employees were hired locally, according to the company.
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
ffxnow.com
Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn
Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Deadline for Feedback on School Calendars Extended — “Thank you to the approximately 23,000 families, staff, students, and community members who completed FCPS’ Calendar Feedback Form…The form will close on Monday, February 6, at noon. The School Board is scheduled to vote on a calendar on Thursday, February 9.” [FCPS]
ffxnow.com
Exhibit featuring botanical samples, embroidery coming to Reston Town Center
A new exhibit featuring intricate embroidery on leaves is set to open soon at Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art‘s satellite gallery in Reston Town Center. Artist Hillary Waters Fayle’s work, “Remnants and Echoes,” will open tomorrow (Friday) at 6 p.m. at the Signature apartment building’s ground-floor gallery. There will be a members-only preview from 5:30-6 p.m. with the institute’s curatorial staff.
ffxnow.com
FCPS school bus tire catches fire in Pimmit Hills, students evacuated
A Fairfax County Public Schools bus had a tire catch fire while on Route 7 yesterday (Wednesday), causing some alarm in the surrounding Pimmit Hills neighborhood. The tire fire occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Leesburg Pike in front of the Trader Joe’s shopping center near Pimmit Drive, as first reported by the Falls Church News-Press.
ffxnow.com
Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list
Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County gets funds to preserve historically significant map marking Alexandria boundaries
A newly awarded grant will help the Fairfax County Circuit Court preserve some historical records dating back to the 18th century, including one map that laid out the battlefield in a small legal war between the county and Alexandria City. The 4-foot-long, 3-foot-tall Alexandria Annexation Map was impossible to fully...
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Metro announces a three-week summer shutdown involving the Ballston and EFC stations
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) The Ballston and East Falls Church Metro stations are among those set to be impacted by a multi-week closure starting in June. WMATA recently announced that it is planning to shut down a significant portion of the Orange Line during the summer for “system maintenance and modernization.”
loudounnow.com
Why I Love Loudoun: Kayse Small, Owner, Le Boudoir, Middleburg
Kayse Small was the gift store manager at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg in 2016 when the idea to open a lingerie boutique in town was born. Her elegant store Le Boudoir opened in 2017 and six years on it's still going strong, selling a curated selection of designer bras, lingerie and other garments to suit all types of women.
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 1, 2023
Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 7128 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 1, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store
Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia. The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members...
