Reston, VA

ffxnow.com

Infrared fitness center opens in Herndon’s Woodland Crossing

Hotworx, a fitness studio that offers 24/7 infrared workouts, has opened in Woodland Crossing in the Herndon area. Located at 2310 Woodland Crossing Drive in Suite G, the business gives customers access to workouts in a sauna-like room. Customers can sign up for half-hour isometric workouts and 15-minute High Intensity...
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open

CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Flippin’ Pizza closes in South Lakes Village Center

Flippin’ Pizza, a pizza chain that serves New York-style pizza, appears to have closed its Reston location. The business was located at 1110 South Lakes Drive in Suite 11130-F. It was closed when FFXnow passed by last Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26), despite posted operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
RESTON, VA
theburn.com

The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg

Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
LEESBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Photos: Long-anticipated Wegmans to open in Reston tomorrow

Wegmans is officially opening its doors to the public tomorrow (Wednesday) in Brookfield Properties’ new Halley Rise development. The 85,000-square-foot grocery store is located at 11950 Hopper Street and will officially open at 9 a.m. Most of the store’s 425 employees were hired locally, according to the company.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn

Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Deadline for Feedback on School Calendars Extended — “Thank you to the approximately 23,000 families, staff, students, and community members who completed FCPS’ Calendar Feedback Form…The form will close on Monday, February 6, at noon. The School Board is scheduled to vote on a calendar on Thursday, February 9.” [FCPS]
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Exhibit featuring botanical samples, embroidery coming to Reston Town Center

A new exhibit featuring intricate embroidery on leaves is set to open soon at Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art‘s satellite gallery in Reston Town Center. Artist Hillary Waters Fayle’s work, “Remnants and Echoes,” will open tomorrow (Friday) at 6 p.m. at the Signature apartment building’s ground-floor gallery. There will be a members-only preview from 5:30-6 p.m. with the institute’s curatorial staff.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS school bus tire catches fire in Pimmit Hills, students evacuated

A Fairfax County Public Schools bus had a tire catch fire while on Route 7 yesterday (Wednesday), causing some alarm in the surrounding Pimmit Hills neighborhood. The tire fire occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Leesburg Pike in front of the Trader Joe’s shopping center near Pimmit Drive, as first reported by the Falls Church News-Press.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Seven local restaurants recognized by Washingtonian’s Top 100 restaurants list

Seven restaurants in Fairfax County are part of this year’s Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. The restaurants that earned a coveted spot include:. The highly anticipated list was published by the regional magazine for the first time since 2020. That year, nine local restaurants made the list, including several that reappeared this year: A&J, Elephant Jumps, Mama Chang, and Marib.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Why I Love Loudoun: Kayse Small, Owner, Le Boudoir, Middleburg

Kayse Small was the gift store manager at Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg in 2016 when the idea to open a lingerie boutique in town was born. Her elegant store Le Boudoir opened in 2017 and six years on it's still going strong, selling a curated selection of designer bras, lingerie and other garments to suit all types of women.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 1, 2023

Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 7128 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 1, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
progressivegrocer.com

RESTON, VA

