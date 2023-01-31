Read full article on original website
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
jammin1057.com
Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem
February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
Fox5 KVVU
$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
eenews.net
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
newtolasvegas.com
Las Vegas casinos get to bet after hand is over
When you wager in a casino along the Las Vegas Strip, you have to place your bet before the roulette wheel is spun, the dice are thrown or the slot machine arm is pulled. The casinos themselves, though, play by different rules. They get to make bets after the outcome is determined. How else to explain the huge amount of “campaign” contributions that Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo received from casino operators following his narrow win in November for governor over Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak?
businesspress.vegas
C-SUITE: Meet Robby Thomas, Camino Verde Group.
Robby Thomas is the vice president of asset management for Camino Verde Group. A: “New Power : How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World” by Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms. Q: What is your favorite restaurant for client/business meetings?. A: Blue Ribbon Sushi at Red Rock or Leone...
businesspress.vegas
National Association of Home Builders returns to Vegas; showcases New American Home
The National Association of Home Builders returns to Las Vegas this week for the first time since 2020 as part of its International Builders Show that’s expected to collectively bring more than 100,000 people to the city. The show, which is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, was canceled in...
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
Member of Fort Peck Reservation in Montana speaks out on arrest of Nathan Chasing Horse
Actor Nathan Chasing Horse is accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting indigenous underage girls faced the judge Thursday morning.
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas Rotary Club celebrates 100 years
The Las Vegas Rotary Club is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of service to the Southern Nevada community. The award-winning club is dedicated to civic and community service, supporting thousands of organizations and donating millions to Las Vegas-based service efforts in its 100 years of operation. Founded in 1923...
news3lv.com
Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
Trio accused of running sweepstakes scam out of Las Vegas, deceiving victims out of millions
Three people, including a Las Vegas woman, face federal charges connected to what prosecutors called a mail fraud scheme that defrauded thousands of American citizens, many of them elderly, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Las Vegas local wins $135K jackpot on Pai Gow Poker at Boulder Station
On Saturday, a lucky Las Vegas local walked out of Boulder Station with a $135,000 jackpot. Station Casinos says the Pai Gow progressive was reset to $93,000 "for the next lucky guest."
