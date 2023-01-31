ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Evan Crosby

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip

For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own

Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

SUBARU’s Love Promise comes to Las Vegas

This December Las Vegas’ newest automotive retailer, Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU, a $40 million, three-story state-of-the-art facility located at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the Interstate 95 on/off ramp opened to the public. Our showroom floor has been buzzing with excitement and sales ever since. Our commitment...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here

Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Furniture trade show brings economic boost to Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A furniture trade show in Downtown Las Vegas is seeing a return to pre-pandemic turnout as visitors from around the world come to the World Market Center for Las Vegas Market. "The people at the Market Center feel we're back already," Mayor Carolyn Goodman, City...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas

LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Multifamily in Nevada

The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem

February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas

A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet Robby Thomas, Camino Verde Group.

Robby Thomas is the vice president of asset management for Camino Verde Group. A: “New Power : How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World” by Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms. Q: What is your favorite restaurant for client/business meetings?. A: Blue Ribbon Sushi at Red Rock or Leone...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: City National hires branch manager

• City National Bank announced that it has hired Evan Vasquez as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Green Valley banking office at 8475 S. Eastern Ave. and the corner of Wigwam Parkway. Vasquez replaces Isabel Alvarado who was promoted to a business banking relationship manager. Vasquez joins City National with more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry.
LAS VEGAS, NV

