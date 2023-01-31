Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
news3lv.com
Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
news3lv.com
Beyonce announces concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyonce is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The music superstar announced her new global tour, called "Renaissance," and it will include a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26, according to her website. Live Nation says verified fan registration is open for North American...
Eater
Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own
Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
businesspress.vegas
SUBARU’s Love Promise comes to Las Vegas
This December Las Vegas’ newest automotive retailer, Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU, a $40 million, three-story state-of-the-art facility located at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the Interstate 95 on/off ramp opened to the public. Our showroom floor has been buzzing with excitement and sales ever since. Our commitment...
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
news3lv.com
Furniture trade show brings economic boost to Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A furniture trade show in Downtown Las Vegas is seeing a return to pre-pandemic turnout as visitors from around the world come to the World Market Center for Las Vegas Market. "The people at the Market Center feel we're back already," Mayor Carolyn Goodman, City...
news3lv.com
Clark County to consider setting ground for Las Vegas Grand Prix as annual event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners will consider laying the groundwork to stage Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix each year for the next decade. An agenda for the board's Feb. 7 meeting includes a resolution for discussion that would recognize the F1 event as "an annual event beneficial to Clark County."
Las Vegas Weekly
Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas
LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
KGO
Black in Vegas: Usher and Ne-Yo share gratitude for historic Black entertainers
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas has been an epicenter for entertainers since the 1950s, but Black performers have always had trouble reaping the benefits of their success in the desert oasis. Now, Black artists are carrying the torches of trailblazers that came before them, headlining casinos and selling out venues.
nevadabusiness.com
Multifamily in Nevada
The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
jammin1057.com
Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem
February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
iheart.com
Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas
A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
businesspress.vegas
C-SUITE: Meet Robby Thomas, Camino Verde Group.
Robby Thomas is the vice president of asset management for Camino Verde Group. A: “New Power : How Power Works in Our Hyperconnected World” by Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms. Q: What is your favorite restaurant for client/business meetings?. A: Blue Ribbon Sushi at Red Rock or Leone...
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: City National hires branch manager
• City National Bank announced that it has hired Evan Vasquez as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Green Valley banking office at 8475 S. Eastern Ave. and the corner of Wigwam Parkway. Vasquez replaces Isabel Alvarado who was promoted to a business banking relationship manager. Vasquez joins City National with more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry.
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
