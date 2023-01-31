ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why you should book your air travel early in 2023?

HOUSTON — We all want to get away. We saw it during the holiday travel season when travel numbers rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Washington Post, that’s because, at the start of 2022, travel was still tricky. Back then, a new COVID variant was still causing trouble, and making reservations was still a roll of the dice.
Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before

My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
5 Reasons Why You Should Travel Without a Suitcase

The world is a big, beautiful place and we're fortunate enough to live in a time when seeing large swaths of it is, at least historically speaking, pretty darn easy. Not long ago, a trip around the globe required walking, horses, trains, and a ship or two. Now you can make your way to the farthest corners of the planet with relative ease and comfort, thanks to the air travel industry.
Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage

Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
