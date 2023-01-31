ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
JUPITER, FL
WSVN-TV

Solved: 20-year-old case of missing mother found in car

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A decades-old mystery has finally been solved. The clues to the whereabouts of a missing mother were recently found in a car in a Davie canal. After more than 20 years of waiting and wondering, a daughter now has some sense of closure in this missing person’s case.
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Family looking for missing Lyft driver father who has vanished

Family looking for missing Lyft driver father who has vanished. Palm Beach County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Lindsay DiBetta, says her father is a Lyft driver and was on his way to...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON MAY HAVE BEEN DUI RELATED

“DRUGS, ALCOHOL A FACTOR” SAYS PBSO. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The double-fatal crash Wednesday in West Boca Raton may have been drug or alcohol related, according to a preliminary report just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Dog put down after being struck by hit-and-run driver

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A pet owner is seeking answers after his dog was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the middle of the road in Boynton Beach on Tuesday. Frank Dalesio rushed his dog to the animal hospital. Although he was expected to survive, doctors said he wouldn’t...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Man carjacked and shot in West Palm Seaside

West Palm Beach Police officials said a man was carjacked and shot behind the service alley on the 4000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. The victim was identified by police as 46-year-old Gene Kish. Witnesses tell WPTV that the victim was wearing a black Infiniti shirt. Witnesses believe he may work...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

