cw34.com
Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
WPBF News 25
Mayor of Belle Glade, K9 expert criticize deputies' use of force during arrest
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The mayor of Belle Glade and experts are raising questions about two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and the use of a K9 that repeatedly bit a man who was handcuffed with his feet bound. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 handler and another...
cw34.com
K9 expert says use of force was excessive during arrest of rape suspect in Belle Glade
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Last night CBS12 News first showed you video shot by a bystander of a man being arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Today, the question we're asking is whether this shows use of unnecessary force by the K9 officer and his handler or if this is simply an example of the, sometimes, violent nature of police work.
Guilty verdict in 1985 killing of elderly Palm Beach County woman
A man charged in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a Palm Beach County woman in 1985 has been found guilty.
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Lawrence Padgett and Marqavious McCatty, of Royal Palm Beach, are free after being charged with third-degree murder in 2017 death of man whose girlfriend died after birth to twins three days later.
WSVN-TV
Solved: 20-year-old case of missing mother found in car
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A decades-old mystery has finally been solved. The clues to the whereabouts of a missing mother were recently found in a car in a Davie canal. After more than 20 years of waiting and wondering, a daughter now has some sense of closure in this missing person’s case.
cw34.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
treasurecoast.com
Family looking for missing Lyft driver father who has vanished
Family looking for missing Lyft driver father who has vanished. Palm Beach County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Lindsay DiBetta, says her father is a Lyft driver and was on his way to...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
MAN SAYS HE WAS SHOT IN HEAD BEHIND AURA APARTMENTS IN BOCA RATON
MARIJUANA DEAL GONE BAD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man says he was shot in the head when a drug deal went bad at Aura Apartments in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has obtained new information in the shooting that we first reported […]
cbs12.com
Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (CBS12) — The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina. According to our sister station WLOS, a person driving a red Kia with Florida tags led authorities on a high-speed chase...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
UPDATE: DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON MAY HAVE BEEN DUI RELATED
“DRUGS, ALCOHOL A FACTOR” SAYS PBSO. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The double-fatal crash Wednesday in West Boca Raton may have been drug or alcohol related, according to a preliminary report just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says […]
Ex-firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity
A federal jury convicted a former Palm Beach County firefighter on three counts of misappropriating $158,960 from Piper's Angels Foundation Inc., which provides support to people with cystic fibrosis.
wflx.com
West Palm Beach police officer, city named in lawsuit alleging excessive force
A West Palm Beach police officer, who has a history of complaints from people claiming to be victims of excessive force, faces a new lawsuit. According to court papers, the stepson of an injured crime victim in West Palm Beach claimed he was confronted by Officer Nicholas Lordi and thrown to the ground.
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
Click10.com
Dog put down after being struck by hit-and-run driver
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A pet owner is seeking answers after his dog was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the middle of the road in Boynton Beach on Tuesday. Frank Dalesio rushed his dog to the animal hospital. Although he was expected to survive, doctors said he wouldn’t...
Suspect in custody after minivan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside
Police in Port St. Lucie announced Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Man carjacked and shot in West Palm Seaside
West Palm Beach Police officials said a man was carjacked and shot behind the service alley on the 4000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. The victim was identified by police as 46-year-old Gene Kish. Witnesses tell WPTV that the victim was wearing a black Infiniti shirt. Witnesses believe he may work...
