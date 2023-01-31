Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
Person taken to hospital after shooting involving US Marshals in Monroe County
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
wrganews.com
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Calhoun
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning that left one man dead. An officer was driving past Battlefield Supply on Highway 41 North when he noticed the front glass of the building had been busted out. The officer called for...
Bouncer indicted after allegedly slamming a man’s head against a concrete floor
Court documents show Harris "recklessly" caused Anderson's death by "slamming his head against a concrete floor" on May 8, 2021.
GBI: Man with rifle shot, killed by Calhoun police investigating possible burglary
An armed man suspected of burglarizing a Calhoun business was shot and killed by police Thursday morning when he allegedly pointed his rifle at the officers, the GBI said.
WTVCFOX
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
WDEF
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
k105.com
Man who went on multi-state crime spree, including in Leitchfield, is arrested
A man wanted in connection to the theft of credit cards from Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been arrested. “Effective collaboration between multiple agencies in Kentucky and Indiana led to multiple arrest warrants from several Kentucky counties” for 60-year-old William C. Moore, of Cleveland, Tennessee, according to Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND
On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
Man charged with fatally running over Decatur woman ordered back to jail
The murder suspect accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, will be transferred back to jail after a previous request allowed him to be sent to a mental health facility.
mcnewstn.com
Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase
On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
Alabama mom killed in triple murder-suicide killed by blunt force trauma to head, report suggests
An Alabama special education aide who was killed as part of a family’s triple murder-suicide died of blunt force trauma to the head, a TV station is reporting. WHNT-TV reported that an autopsy report on the death of Jennifer Lepore revealed she was struck in the head with some kind of blunt instrument. The blow or blows were so severe they were deadly.
mymix1041.com
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
Huntsville City Councilman charged with theft
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
Alabama mother’s cause of death revealed after Middle TN murder-suicide
An autopsy report revealed new details behind the death of an Alabama mother, whose body was discovered one day before her husband and kids died in an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
WTVC
McMinn County man indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man has been indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show. Records show Thomas Hunter Peterson was soliciting a minor from July 2021 up until February of this year. Peterson was indicted on 1 count of solicitation of a minor to commit...
