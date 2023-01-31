Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking Down Blockchain: Decentralized, Transparent, And Secure
One of the stumbling blocks for people who want to get involved in blockchain is getting their head around the concept to begin with. To put it in the simplest possible terms, blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions distributed across a network of computers, which means it is decentralized and transparent.
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Mullen Automotive shoots higher on good news yet again. The bears are still out in force but there are signs they are weakening. If this stock gets about $0.40 it could move up to $0.60 PDQ. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) did it again. The company released more good news that has...
Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
Allegro Microsystems posted real strength in the calendar Q4 results. The company has limited to exposure to the consumer and it shows in results. Share prices are moving higher with the help of analysts. Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) share prices are advancing at a brisk pace on the news the company’s...
AT&T CEO: Societal Trends For Networking Companies Paint A Rosy Future Picture
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CEO John Stankey on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F 6AM – 9AM ET) today, Friday, February 3rd for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. AT&T CEO: Societal Trends For Networking Companies Paint...
Madison Investments 4Q22 Commentary
Madison Investments commentary for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The U.S. stock market suffered one of the worst annual losses in its history, with the S&P 500, Russell Midcap, and Russell 2000 declining -18.11, -17.32%, and -20.44%, respectively. Headlines point to many culprits, but higher interest rates dominate the conversation.
UBS Upgrades FinVolution Group (FINV)
On February 1, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Group from Neutral to Buy. As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group is $6.42. The forecasts range from a low of $5.74 to a high of $7.21. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.77.
Meta – Shares Rebound On Revenue Beat And Cost-Base Rethink
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s revenue fell 4% to $32.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Costs and expenses rose 22% to $25.8bn. This resulted in operating profit falling by 49% to $6.4bn. The number of daily active people (DAP) using one of Meta’s sites, including Facebook,...
Interest In Buying Cryptocurrencies At An All Time Low
According to the latest reports, bitcoin has just closed its best January since 2013. With a gain of 39.4%, bitcoin had the best month since October 2021. Despite that, interest in buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies around the world is at an all time low. Interest In Buying Cryptocurrencies. A...
Festive Food Sales Help Cranswick’s Accelerated Revenue Growth
Cranswick plc (LON:CWK), one of the UK’s leading food producers today provided a trading update covering the 13 weeks leading to Christmas. They reported accelerating revenue growth across the group and progress in recovering cost inflation. The group is investing in facilities from farms to factories and reported improved...
Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023
The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.
Transferring Foreign Cash Is Cheaper On Phones. So Why Isn’t It More Popular?
Mobile remittance channels are among the cheapest in the world and yet account for only a small portion of the total transaction volume. Finder’s Elizabeth Barry explores why this is and the barriers to using a mobile remittance provider. Despite economic uncertainties and the changing nature of global migration...
Amazon – International Sales Fall Amid Consumer Weakness
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s net sales rose 12% to $149.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Growth was entirely driven by North America and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while International sales fell 5%. Operating profit fell to $2.7bn from $3.5bn a year ago. The decrease includes a...
Earnings Matter, But So Does Employment
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, investment director for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. A Fed-bounce and strong earnings from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have provided another day of gains for equity investors. The rise in stock prices is certainly welcome as we turn the page from an abysmal year in 2022.
