Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Megan Fox Goes to Grammys Party With a Broken Wrist and Still Looks Glam
On Saturday, Megan Fox attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys gala in style, accessorizing with a hot pink wrist brace.The actress hasn't given away much info on her accident, but she did post her look with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram with the caption, “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party.”
Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Skipped the 2023 Grammys
Justin and Hailey Bieber may be photographed by paparazzi often, but the couple opted not to attend tonight's Grammy Award ceremony. Justin was nominated, albeit in a more minor category for Best Music Film (Our World). Given Justin isn't heavily nominated this year, the two's absence is understandable. The two...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’
Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
Susan Lucci, 76, Rocks Red Shorts & Blazer As She Meets Damar Hamlin: ‘What A Thrill’
Susan Lucci has major love for Damar Hamlin. The soap opera star, 76, was so happy to meet the football player, 24, who became a household name after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game. Susan survived her own near-fatal heart attack in 2018 and became a huge advocate for heart health after, working with the American Heart Association to spread awareness and information about early detection and more.
Fans were ‘not well’ at Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny at the 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift fans had all sorts of reactions to her breaking into her signature dance moves during Bad Bunny’s 2023 Grammy Awards performance.The 65th annual event opened with a performance by Bad Bunny, who was up for three awards at the event, including “Album of the Year”. While the singer was onstage, some of his dancers joined the attendees in the audience.Swift was one of the many stars who danced along to the singer’s music and was seen moving along to the music in her seat. She also got up to dance with two of Bunny’s dancers.On social media,...
Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer
Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings.
Lizzo Makes Dramatic Flowery Grammys 2023 Entrance With Boyfriend Myke Wright on the Red Carpet
Lizzo Sings Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Janelle Monáe in a Game of Song Association | ELLE Lizzo Sings Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Janelle Monáe in a Game of Song Association | ELLE. If anyone came to bring spring to the Grammys red carpet, it was Lizzo. The star, who's nominated in several categories tonight, stepped out in a red flower-adorned hooded cape and orange top and skirt by Dolce & Gabbana. Significantly, she posed on the red carpet with her boyfriend Myke Wright, marking their first time doing the Grammys together. It comes hours after she posted their “hard” launch on Instagram.
Kardashian Fans Are Making The Same Joke About Kourtney In Kim's New Pic
Kim Kardashian just shared a throwback photo alongside sisters Khloé and Kourtney, and fans are all making the same joke about oldest sister, Kourt. Still nailing the pink, though!. As well as sharing insights into Chicago's birthday party and snaps from SKIMS' latest Valentine's Day campaign, Kim is a...
Matthew McConaughey says a chance encounter with a 'fortune teller guru' convinced him to star in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'
"I think I even accepted the offer the next day," McConaughey revealed in a Vanity Fair oral history on the rom-com.
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Cardi B and Off Set Showcase PDA at the Pre-Grammy Gala, but Fans Have a Rather Mixed Reaction to It
Cardi B and Off Set sure got into some PDA at pre-Grammys. The couple is definitely one that dazzles in the limelight with having a shared history together of their own ups and down. They have appeared in award shows together several times before, and one thing that the rapper couple is not afraid of is some PDA.
Why BTS Wasn’t at the 2023 Grammys Together
K-pop superstars BTS were once again nominated at this year’s Grammys ceremony, earning nods in the Album of the Year category (as part of Coldplay’s credited contributors for their nominated album Music of the Spheres), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“My Universe” by them and Coldplay), and Best Music Video (“Yet to Come”). But Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, and V all didn’t come out to Los Angeles for the ceremony. Jin is serving military duty right now, which explains his absence. None of them were photographed on the red carpet.
How To Buy The Tiffany & Co. X Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’
Forever pieces are Tiffany & Co.’s forte. We're talking engagement rings, wedding bands, Valentine's necklaces, anniversary wristwatches, all handsomely wrapped up in the East Coast label’s trademark Tiffany blue packaging. So when it came to collaborating with West Coast sportswear giant Nike, the Air Force 1 Low –...
How Claire Sulmers Went From Crashing Designer Parties to Hosting Her Own Fashion Show
In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke to Claire Sulmers, the founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, a go-to source for celebrity style and fashion intel. What started as Sulmers’ online diary has transformed into a multi-pronged business, including the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, an e-commerce store focused on diverse, emerging designers, and The Bomb Fashion Show. “Going from being an outsider—crashing fashion shows and literally having anxiety attacks when fashion week came around, because I wanted to go so badly and didn’t know how to get in—to having a sold-out fashion show and giving opportunities to people is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done,” Sulmers told ELLE.com. Below, the blogger-turned-businesswoman shares how she charted her own path into the fashion world—and how you can do the same.
Why Miley Cyrus Skipped the 2023 Grammys
How Miley Cyrus Turned Disney Fame Into Superstardom How Miley Cyrus Turned Disney Fame Into Superstardom. Miley Cyrus’ new music era may be off to a prosperous, worldwide chart-topping start with her single “Flowers,” but the musician wasn’t at tonight’s Grammys ceremony for a valid reason. This year, Cyrus isn’t up for any awards. Next year, that could very well change, given “Flowers” and Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation are being released within the eligibility period for the 2024 ceremony.
In The Last of Us, Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen Introduces an Important Perspective Shift
The Last of Us, as imagined in the 2013 video game, is not exactly a parable about empathy. (The Last of Us Part II, on the other hand... Anyway, that’s a discussion for another time.) But HBO’s version of the beloved story is taking a noticeable departure in its approach to character perspective, one designed to wrench the audience away from the singular POV of the game. The result is that we can’t look at old or new characters in quite the same way.
