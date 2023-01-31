In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke to Claire Sulmers, the founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, a go-to source for celebrity style and fashion intel. What started as Sulmers’ online diary has transformed into a multi-pronged business, including the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, an e-commerce store focused on diverse, emerging designers, and The Bomb Fashion Show. “Going from being an outsider—crashing fashion shows and literally having anxiety attacks when fashion week came around, because I wanted to go so badly and didn’t know how to get in—to having a sold-out fashion show and giving opportunities to people is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done,” Sulmers told ELLE.com. Below, the blogger-turned-businesswoman shares how she charted her own path into the fashion world—and how you can do the same.

