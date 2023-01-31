Read full article on original website
Update: Phone service restored at Sioux City school buildings
Some Sioux City school buildings are experiencing issues receiving outside calls Thursday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
The dangers of ice dams on Siouxlander’s homes
As temperatures begin to warm up, roofers are warning homeowners of ice dams.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe brought several items for the consideration of the Board of Supervisors. The Board approved a permit for a tile crossing on 330th Street in Garfield Township, east of Kingsley. Rohe also continued a discussion on the Secondary Roads budget. He submitted a list of projects completed in the county in the past year. These include a road resurfacing project, a bridge replacement project, and 12 culvert projects. In the next fiscal year, these projects included 3 resurfacing projects on county roads, 3 microsurfacing projects, two bridge replacements, and 19 culvert projects. There is also a project in the drainage district on Hinton. The total cost of these proposed projects are some 12.8 million dollars.
‘I’m not going to give up’: Business owner recalls her challenging start to life in the US
Not all American success stories begin here in the United States. That includes Karney Garley, the owner of Global Food and Karney African Market.
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
No citation issued in Sioux City gas station crash
Sgt. Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 that a 19-year-old male driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was pulling into a parking spot.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse near Inwood
Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigating car vs. pedestrian hit and run
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City PD is investigating a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run accident from Tuesday afternoon. Police say that around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking southbound on Whitehouse Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Williams St. The car fled after...
High egg prices lead Siouxlanders to consider backyard chickens
As the United States continues to deal with the aftermath of the avian influenza outbreak, egg prices continue to soar.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
Dakota Dunes economic growth continues with upcoming strip mall
The Dakota Dunes is known for its residential area, but leaders hope new businesses will start being drawn to the city as well, especially as a new strip mall is nearly complete.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
Man allegedly sprayed victim with fire extinguisher, charged with assault
Sioux City police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being sprayed with a fire extinguisher during an alleged burglary on Tuesday.
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED
Anne Westra, Sioux City's communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what's going on in the city.
