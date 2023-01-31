ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill

Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
BOYDEN, IA
Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM News for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe brought several items for the consideration of the Board of Supervisors. The Board approved a permit for a tile crossing on 330th Street in Garfield Township, east of Kingsley. Rohe also continued a discussion on the Secondary Roads budget. He submitted a list of projects completed in the county in the past year. These include a road resurfacing project, a bridge replacement project, and 12 culvert projects. In the next fiscal year, these projects included 3 resurfacing projects on county roads, 3 microsurfacing projects, two bridge replacements, and 19 culvert projects. There is also a project in the drainage district on Hinton. The total cost of these proposed projects are some 12.8 million dollars.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SCPD investigating car vs. pedestrian hit and run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City PD is investigating a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run accident from Tuesday afternoon. Police say that around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking southbound on Whitehouse Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Williams St. The car fled after...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
SIOUX CITY, IA

