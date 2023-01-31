ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Gun found on Glenn High School student: sheriff’s office

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was reportedly found in the possession of a Glenn High School student, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The FCSO released the following statement: “We sought juvenile petitions for possession of a firearm on school campus, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon, […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Loaded gun found on inmate inside North Carolina detention center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A loaded gun was found while an inmate was being booked into the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. Officials said that at about 7:15 p.m., 19-year-old Stevie Vonnell King was arrested by an officer with the Greensboro Police Department and was brought to the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
yadkinripple.com

Two charged after alleged theft at Sheetz

Two Wilkes County residents were taken into custody on Jan. 19 in Yadkinville. According to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives on the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located an individual at the Sheetz gas station in Yadkinville with an outstanding order for arrest out of Wilkes County.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Jury trial starts for Halloween 2020 protest organizer

Opening arguments began Wednesday in the Alamance County superior court trial for the organizer of a march and rally in downtown Graham that ended with pepper spray on October 31, 2020. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command...
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
GREENSBORO, NC


