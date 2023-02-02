Tucker County man confirmed dead after Silver Alert

UPDATE: 2/2/23, 10:54 a.m.

PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police confirmed to 12 News that Clyde Nestor was found dead on Tuesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for the 88-year-old on Monday, Jan. 31, and his body was found near a roadway in the Parsons area around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

State Police said that the cause of death has not been officially determined but is expected to be medical, exposure or a combination. The State Medical Examiner investigated, but WVSP said it does not expect Nestor to be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston.

UPDATE: 2/1/23, 3:06 p.m.

PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced that the Silver Alert for Clyde Nestor has been canceled. A release said that Nestor was found on Wednesday by authorities after being reported missing in Parsons on Tuesday.

No other information was provided in the release.

ORIGINAL: 1/31/23, 1:40 p.m.

PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen in Parsons.

The alert said that Clyde Nestor, 88, was last seen at a residence on Bluetick Lane in Parsons. Nestor is a white male, stands around 5’7″ tall and has brown eyes, according to the alert. He is believed to be wearing slacks, a brown jacket and a ball cap.

He is traveling on foot, the release stated.

Anyone with information should contact the Parsons detachment of the West Virginia State Police by calling 304-478-3101.

