Tucker County man confirmed dead after Silver Alert
UPDATE: 2/2/23, 10:54 a.m.
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police confirmed to 12 News that Clyde Nestor was found dead on Tuesday.
A Silver Alert was issued for the 88-year-old on Monday, Jan. 31, and his body was found near a roadway in the Parsons area around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
State Police said that the cause of death has not been officially determined but is expected to be medical, exposure or a combination. The State Medical Examiner investigated, but WVSP said it does not expect Nestor to be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston.West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
UPDATE: 2/1/23, 3:06 p.m.
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police announced that the Silver Alert for Clyde Nestor has been canceled. A release said that Nestor was found on Wednesday by authorities after being reported missing in Parsons on Tuesday.
No other information was provided in the release.
ORIGINAL: 1/31/23, 1:40 p.m.
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen in Parsons.
The alert said that Clyde Nestor, 88, was last seen at a residence on Bluetick Lane in Parsons. Nestor is a white male, stands around 5’7″ tall and has brown eyes, according to the alert. He is believed to be wearing slacks, a brown jacket and a ball cap.Missing person last seen in Beverly ‘may need immediate medical attention’
He is traveling on foot, the release stated.
