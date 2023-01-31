Read full article on original website
One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession
Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
Fine Proposed For Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill, HF 5, introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did...
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
Midwest Economy’s ‘Business Barometer’ Drops To Lowest Level Since 2008
Omaha, Nebraska — The latest economic survey of supply managers in Iowa and eight other Midwestern states shows the business barometer falling to its worst January level in 15 years. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the monthly report ranks the region’s economy on a zero-to-100 scale and he...
Weekly Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Ice thickness is around 19+ inches in most areas. Deeper snow coverage has made getting around more difficult. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows are working well; some sorting may be needed.
More Landowners Have Signed Easement Agreements With Summit Carbon Solutions
Ames, Iowa — A total of 1,050 landowners have voluntarily signed easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions for their proposed carbon capture pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions’ CEO Lee Blank says more landowners are signing the easement agreements because it could help the ag economy, commodity prices, and Iowa land values.
Importance of drought and stress tolerance when selecting a corn hybrid
IARN — Innovation and advancement in corn hybrids have allowed for bin busting yield numbers and protection from drought and heat stress. Andrew Penney is a technical agronomist with Dekalb based in Iowa. He says that advancements in corn breeding have happened very suddenly and have made today’s plants more resilient and healthy than in the past.
Get your Census of Ag filled out and returned
IARN — You have certainly seen the USDA’s Census of Agriculture waiting for you to fill out and return. You have likely heard ag media, ourselves included, reminding you to get this information filled out and sent back. The deadline is now less than a week away. Your responses must be in by Monday, February 6th.
Bill Would Let Parents Sue A School With Instruction About Gender Identity In Grades K-8
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth-grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale says as a kid, she was a tomboy. Jill Bjorklund of Ankeny, an opponent of...
Midwest Dairy has a new focus in the new year
IARN — As we are now one month down in 2023, we are gearing up for another great growing season. However, livestock knows no season, and organizations and producers use the flip of the yearly calendar to renew their commitments to the various industries for which our animals provide. The dairy industry is certainly no different.
Three Area Schools Among 37 New STEM BEST® + HD Program Partners
Cedar Falls, Iowa — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 Iowa school districts, including three schools in our area, will join or expand the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. The...
Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition
The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
Spring Planting Survey shows farmers adjusting to markets & input prices
IARN — As we get ready to get going on the 2023 growing season, the biggest question people want to be answered is what do farmers intend to plant. It sets the tone in the markets. It tells the rest of the global marketplace what we hope to have available, and it informs input companies about what they can expect for business this year.
Final Girls Basketball Polls For 1A, 2A And 3A
3 North Linn 18-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 16-1 4 Dropped Out: Burlington Notre Dame (11), Earlham (15) Dropped Out: Cherokee (11), Harlan (15)
