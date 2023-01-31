Bed Bath & Beyond in Palm Desert among 87 stores retailer is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close 87 more stores nationwide, including the storefront at 72-459 Highway 111 in Palm Desert, as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
In addition, the company said it would close five buybuy Baby stores and all locations of its beauty store brand, Harmon. The retailer said the new closures expand an ongoing program to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores. It had previously announced the shuttering of 62 stores in September, and 56 more in January.
Thirty states are impacted by the latest announcement. Florida will shed the most Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the latest wave with 11 stores closing, followed by California with 10. Harmon stores are mostly concentrated in New York and New Jersey.
The retailer said in its third quarter results report earlier this month that it had seen net sales drop 33% to $1.26 billion, and announced an expected $500 million in general annualized cost cuts.
Here are the latest Bed Bath and Beyond store closures. Harmon and buybuy Baby store closings are designated in parentheses:
Alabama
- 6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D, Daphne.
Arkansas
- 4122 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock.
Arizona
- 1834 South Signal Butte Rd, Mesa.
California
- 72459 Highway 111, Palm Desert
- 3125 South Mooney Blvd, Visalia
- 14351 Hindry Avenue, Hawthorne
- 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100, Carlsbad
- 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15, Upland
- 10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170, San Diego
- 10822 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
- 165 S. Las Posas Rd, San Marcos
- 2385 Iron Point Rd, Folsom
- 1405 East Gladstone Street, Glendora
- 3609 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena
- 10561 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles (Harmon store)
Colorado
- 16531 Washington Street, Thornton
- 1605 Fall River Drive, Loveland
Connecticut
- 835 Queen Street, Southington
- 1065 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield
- 2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield
- 20 Hazard Avenue, Enfield
Florida
- 1460 W 49th St, Hialeah
- 320 Brandon Town Center, Brandon
- 20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton
- 371 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach
- 397 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando
- 4631 North University Drive, Coral Springs
- 540 North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach
- 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville
- 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville
- 14824 South Military Trail, Delray Beach
- 2239 East Semoran Blvd, Apopka
- 17450 N Alternate A1A STE 101, Jupiter (Harmon store)
Georgia
- 1 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta
Iowa
- 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5, Coralville
Idaho
- 3615 S. Federal Way, Boise
Illinois
- 3232 Lake Ave, Suite 125, Wilmette
- 1584 South Randall Road, Geneva
- 5786 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake
- 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge
- 215 Harlem Avenue, Forest Park
Kansas
- 15335 W. 119TH Street, Olathe
Kentucky
- 4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
Massachusetts
- 3 Abbot Park, Burlington
- 600 South Street West, Suite 13, Raynham
- 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100, North Dartmouth
- 665 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield
- 820 Providence Highway, Dedham
Maryland
- 200 Harker Place Suite 200, Annapolis
- 200 Clifton Blvd, Westminster
- 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240, Ocean City
Minnesota
- 7961 Southtown Center, Bloomington
Missouri
- 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza, St. Louis
North Dakota
- 1455 East Lasalle Drive, Bismarck
New Jersey
- 155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater
- 190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing
- 8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel
- 1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon
- 1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan
- 276 Route 202/31, Flemington
- 1595 -1 Route 23 South, Wayne (Harmon store)
- 580 Valley Road, Wayne (Harmon store)
- 392 Route 10 West, East Hanover (Harmon store)
- 36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell (Harmon store)
- 123 Ver Valen Street, Closter (Harmon store)
- 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack (Harmon store)
- 357 Route 9 South, Manalapan (Harmon store)
- 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350, Succasunna (Harmon store)
- 145 Route 4 West, Paramus (Harmon store)
- 465 Route 46 West, Totowa (Harmon store)
- 300 US Highway 202, Raritan (Harmon store)
- 359 Route 34 North, Matawan (Harmon store)
- 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center, Franklin (Harmon store)
- 10 B Route 206 North, Newton (Harmon store)
- 303 Route 22 East, Greenbrook (Harmon store)
- 675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt (Harmon store)
- 335 South Avenue East, Westfield (Harmon store)
- 720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills (Harmon store)
- 550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury (Harmon store)
- 700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood (Harmon store)
- 2309-200 Route 66, Ocean (Harmon store)
- 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza, Holmdel (Harmon store)
- 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin (Harmon store)
- 390 Route 3 West, Clifton (Harmon store)
- 479 Route 70 East, Brick (Harmon store)
- 1711 Route 10 East, Morris Plains (Harmon store)
- 300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick (Harmon store)
- 725 River Road, Edgewater (Harmon store)
- 1765 Deptford Center Road, Deptford (Harmon store)
- 977 Valley Road, Gillette (Harmon store)
Nevada
- 2315 Summa Drive Suite 110, Las Vegas (Harmon store)
New York
- 251 East Main Street, Elmsford
- 459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn
- 72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst
- 3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
- 2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie
- 5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia
- 1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park
- 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn
- 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester (buybuy Baby)
- 441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester (buybuy Baby)
- 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn (buybuy Baby)
- 806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa (Harmon store)
- 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville (Harmon store)
- 77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle (Harmon store)
- 1119 Old Country Road, Plainview (Harmon store)
- 165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale (Harmon store)
- 2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers (Harmon store)
- 530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola (Harmon store)
- 2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie (Harmon store)
- 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet (Harmon store)
- Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road, Carle Place (Harmon store)
- 8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack (Harmon store)
- 675 6th Avenue, New York (Harmon store)
- 850 Third Ave, Brooklyn (Harmon store)
- 245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn (Harmon store)
- 2171 Broadway, New York (Harmon store)
Ohio
- 3750 Easton Market, Columbus
Pennsylvania
- 700 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park
- 1261 Knapp Road, North Wales
- 160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh
- 3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
South Carolina
- 205 West Blackstock Road, Spartanburg
- 5930 Rivers Ave, North Charleston (buybuy Baby)
- 870 South White Station Road, Memphis
- 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112, Hixson
Texas
- 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano
- 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple
- 420 East FM 3040 Suite 300, Lewisville
- 719 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville (buybuy Baby)
Utah
- 1678 W Redstone Center Drive, Park City
Virginia
- 12100 Towne Center, Fairfax
- Greenbrier Market Center, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy Chesapeake
- 6642 Loisdale Road, Springfield
- 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4 Williamsburg
- 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester
- 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150, Dulles
Washington
- 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102 Vancouver
- 1630 W Poplar Street, Walla
Wisconsin
- 3575 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
West Virginia
- 395 Target Way, Morgantown
