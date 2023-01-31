ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabusiness.com

Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining

The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development

More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Foodies get international look at 'What's on the menu, Greenville?'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As more people move to the Greenville area, you might have noticed it's getting more international — especially when it comes to food. Very Local's "What's on the Menu, Greenville?" focuses on food from other countries in an episode called, Global Flavors. MORE HEADLINES. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Eleven new restaurants coming soon

Molly and Myles Ice Cream closes Cherrydale location … Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome new eatery by Stella’s Restaurant Group … and Mak & Cheesecakes to open Simpsonville store. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Feb. 3.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Where Black history was made — and lives on — around downtown Greenville

Throughout downtown Greenville, century-plus-old sites — especially churches and cemeteries, sanctuaries and resting places for souls living and dead — stand as tributes to the city’s Black heritage. “For the culture of the Black American, it’s important for us to hold onto the memory of our history,”...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson University bake sale controversy

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
CLEMSON, SC
furman.edu

A look at Judson Mill: How mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities

A collaborative space in Greenville’s Judson Mill District, the Jud Hub, opened recently and shines new light on both the positive impact of the mill repurpose project and potential downside. In a FOX Carolina report by Kennedi Harris, Judson Mill Development partner Matt Springer said over 40 percent of the residents in the mill neighborhood live in poverty. He sees Judson Mill as a way to bring people into the revitalized space with workforce housing units, a small grocer, meeting spaces for nonprofits and other organizations and soon retail and dining options.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Ohio-based construction company to open Greenville office

Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina, opening its 11th regional office in the Upstate. According to a news release, the new office in downtown Greenville also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. Messer Construction Co. Vice President and Region Leader Erin Thompson has been with the company for 25 years and is responsible for overall operations. Greenville native Matt Irwin leads business development for Messer.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy