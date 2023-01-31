Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
Downtown Simpsonville restaurant to add rooftop dining
The Slice, a pizzeria located in downtown Simpsonville, is adding rooftop dining this spring. The rooftop expansion will add 55 seats, bringing the capacity to serve around 150 people at any given time, according to a news release. Located at 134 S. Main St., The Slice’s rooftop will feature a...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
WLOS.com
What's next for Asiana Grand Buffet space on Hendersonville Road?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a popular Asian restaurant that closed this week has a new plan. Asiana Grand Buffet closed its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and now owner Steven Ar is revealing what's next for the property. Ar said he plans to...
gsabusiness.com
Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development
More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
WYFF4.com
Very Local highlights popular food trucks that inspire 'What's on the menu, Greenville'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As the foodie frenzy continues to build with every new restaurant in the Greenville area, so does the number of food trucks offering delicious mobile menu items. A Very Local episode of "What's on the menu, Greenville?" (first published on June 30, 2022) looks at just...
FOX Carolina
‘We can dream it, we can also build it’: Greenville Cultural Exchange Center gets new board and investor
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was closed due to COVID and has remained closed for almost three years. But thanks to a coalition of people and resources the doors will soon reopen to area students and the general public.
WYFF4.com
Foodies get international look at 'What's on the menu, Greenville?'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As more people move to the Greenville area, you might have noticed it's getting more international — especially when it comes to food. Very Local's "What's on the Menu, Greenville?" focuses on food from other countries in an episode called, Global Flavors. MORE HEADLINES. The...
WYFF4.com
Upstate wife thinks husband’s $500K winning ticket is a fake
WOODRUFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man won $500,000 with one lottery ticket and said he couldn't wait to show his wife. “When she saw it, she thought it was a fake,” he said. The husband won big off a $10 scratch-off from the Scotchman #3823 at 7274...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Eleven new restaurants coming soon
Molly and Myles Ice Cream closes Cherrydale location … Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome new eatery by Stella’s Restaurant Group … and Mak & Cheesecakes to open Simpsonville store. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Feb. 3.
Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire
Many locals describe Mac's Drive In on Pendleton Road as a second home. But they said it was no one’s second home more than it was Ted Hunter Jr.’s.
Check those tickets: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg
Check those tickets! A $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spartanburg on Wednesday.
greenvillejournal.com
Where Black history was made — and lives on — around downtown Greenville
Throughout downtown Greenville, century-plus-old sites — especially churches and cemeteries, sanctuaries and resting places for souls living and dead — stand as tributes to the city’s Black heritage. “For the culture of the Black American, it’s important for us to hold onto the memory of our history,”...
FOX Carolina
Clemson University bake sale controversy
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
furman.edu
A look at Judson Mill: How mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
A collaborative space in Greenville’s Judson Mill District, the Jud Hub, opened recently and shines new light on both the positive impact of the mill repurpose project and potential downside. In a FOX Carolina report by Kennedi Harris, Judson Mill Development partner Matt Springer said over 40 percent of the residents in the mill neighborhood live in poverty. He sees Judson Mill as a way to bring people into the revitalized space with workforce housing units, a small grocer, meeting spaces for nonprofits and other organizations and soon retail and dining options.
gsabusiness.com
Ohio-based construction company to open Greenville office
Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina, opening its 11th regional office in the Upstate. According to a news release, the new office in downtown Greenville also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. Messer Construction Co. Vice President and Region Leader Erin Thompson has been with the company for 25 years and is responsible for overall operations. Greenville native Matt Irwin leads business development for Messer.
