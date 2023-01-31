ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Taylor grabs triple-double for Hawks, girls hoops splits pair

By Sean Cordy
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LAon_0kXdvLV300

The Hawks’ schedule was kept light this past week, but that didn’t stop them from picking up a few wins. (Note: Events covered Jan. 23-29.)

Boys Basketball (8-9)

Inching closer to a winning record with four more games remaining (including a tough draw coming up on Feb. 3 against Van Meter), the Hawks notched another blowout win on Friday by defeating Pleasantville 61-38 at home.

Putting the Trojans on skates, Austin Taylor recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. That’s the first triple-double officially recorded for the Hawks in at least 15 years. Two weeks ago, Carter Moran was one assist shy of reaching that milestone. Taylor is the fourth player in the entire state this season to record a triple-double while blocking 10 shots (his new career-high).

“[He] played extremely well. Worked hard and stayed out of foul trouble,” head coach Aaron Lyons said. “Just defend hard, share the ball and be good teammates. Our guys have really started to believe it.”

The Hawks are 4-3 since the start of the new year, their best seven-game stretch of the season so far.

Along with Taylor’s big night, Dane Polich was good for 10 points and nine rebounds. Moran was in for 12 points and six assists while Brody Nardini splashed another 12 points.

It will be interesting watching this team moving forward if they’ll also turn more toward small-ball like they did in this win. The team made just 3-of-12 three-point tries, their lowest made total this season. Taylor led the team with two of those made shots while doubling as the team’s go-to inside shooter, though.

Girls Basketball (6-12)

This week featured two wire-to-wire games for the Hawks.

Going toe-to-toe with a premiere 1A school, the Hawks fell 45-43 to Grand View Christian (12-4) on Thursday. But the following night, landed a 49-43 win over Pleasantville (6-12).

Overcoming a powerful performance from Pleasantville’s Joelle Johnson who had 15 points and 13 rebounds, the Hawks finally pulled away in the fourth quarter behind 22 total points and nine rebounds from Grace Deputy. She was aided by nine points from Georgia Simmons and eight from Lexi Bogardus.

In a game with Grand View that rarely had a lead of more than two possessions for either team, the Hawks’ one-point lead entering the fourth quarter came up short. But a team-leading 10 rebounds and four assists from Addie Lego kept them competitive for all 32 minutes.

Boys Wrestling

The Saturday tournament at ACGC was cancelled due to weather and road conditions, giving the Hawks a week off from competition.

Comments / 0

Related
The Des Moines Register

Van Meter girls hoops get another big win heading into final weeks, RRW sends six to state

The Bulldogs’ schedules were kept light this week with some scheduled breaks and some poor weekend weather. (Note: Events covered Jan. 23-29) Previous wins and losses meant nothing on Friday, as the Bulldogs torched conference rival West Central Valley (7-10) by a score of 50-27. While that may not move the needle very much for Van Meter’s overall mark — as a winning record for the season is mathematically impossible — it at least keeps up the trend: When the Bulldogs win, they win big.
VAN METER, IA
southblueprint.com

Boys varsity basketball loses against rivals Hinsdale South

After blood, sweat, tears and a ripped jersey, the DGS varsity boys basketball team had a tough loss to their rivals, the Hinsdale South Hornets on Jan. 27. DGS only made 29% of the baskets they shot; having them end the game with a 69-52 loss, making their record six wins and two losses in conference.
HINSDALE, IL
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy