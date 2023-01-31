Taylor grabs triple-double for Hawks, girls hoops splits pair

The Hawks’ schedule was kept light this past week, but that didn’t stop them from picking up a few wins. (Note: Events covered Jan. 23-29.)

Boys Basketball (8-9)

Inching closer to a winning record with four more games remaining (including a tough draw coming up on Feb. 3 against Van Meter), the Hawks notched another blowout win on Friday by defeating Pleasantville 61-38 at home.

Putting the Trojans on skates, Austin Taylor recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. That’s the first triple-double officially recorded for the Hawks in at least 15 years. Two weeks ago, Carter Moran was one assist shy of reaching that milestone. Taylor is the fourth player in the entire state this season to record a triple-double while blocking 10 shots (his new career-high).

“[He] played extremely well. Worked hard and stayed out of foul trouble,” head coach Aaron Lyons said. “Just defend hard, share the ball and be good teammates. Our guys have really started to believe it.”

The Hawks are 4-3 since the start of the new year, their best seven-game stretch of the season so far.

Along with Taylor’s big night, Dane Polich was good for 10 points and nine rebounds. Moran was in for 12 points and six assists while Brody Nardini splashed another 12 points.

It will be interesting watching this team moving forward if they’ll also turn more toward small-ball like they did in this win. The team made just 3-of-12 three-point tries, their lowest made total this season. Taylor led the team with two of those made shots while doubling as the team’s go-to inside shooter, though.

Girls Basketball (6-12)

This week featured two wire-to-wire games for the Hawks.

Going toe-to-toe with a premiere 1A school, the Hawks fell 45-43 to Grand View Christian (12-4) on Thursday. But the following night, landed a 49-43 win over Pleasantville (6-12).

Overcoming a powerful performance from Pleasantville’s Joelle Johnson who had 15 points and 13 rebounds, the Hawks finally pulled away in the fourth quarter behind 22 total points and nine rebounds from Grace Deputy. She was aided by nine points from Georgia Simmons and eight from Lexi Bogardus.

In a game with Grand View that rarely had a lead of more than two possessions for either team, the Hawks’ one-point lead entering the fourth quarter came up short. But a team-leading 10 rebounds and four assists from Addie Lego kept them competitive for all 32 minutes.

Boys Wrestling

The Saturday tournament at ACGC was cancelled due to weather and road conditions, giving the Hawks a week off from competition.