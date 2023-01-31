Cardinal Mooney hires Dan Kilian as its next football coach

A different voice will be calling the shots for the Cardinal Mooney football next season. But it'll still be a familiar one.

The Cardinals have hired Dan Kilian as their new football coach. The school made the announcement on Twitter earlier in January.

"Being an alum obviously makes this very special to me," Kilian told the Times Herald. "I've been a part of Cardinal Mooney for over 20 years now and I'm going to do everything I can to make everyone associated with our program proud ... I'm incredibly proud to be the person to lead the this program into the future."

Kilian, who played for the school and graduated in 2005, spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the Cardinals. He replaces Joe Quesnelle, who retired in December.

"Joe Quesnelle was an incredible mentor for me," Kilian said. "He really left this program in great shape. I can't thank him enough for the work he put in to changing our culture and everything he taught me."

The Cardinals are coming off their best season since 2001. They went 8-3 in 2022 and won their first playoff game in 17 years. Senior running back Brendan Haisenleder also rushed for a school-record 2,302 yards.

"Obviously, we lose one of the best players to ever play for Cardinal Mooney in Haisenleder," Kilian said. "But we return a lot of players. So we're excited to show what we can do in 2023. We've got a lot of senior leadership coming back. They're going to be big factors for us next season."

Notable returners include quarterback Brian Everhart and defensive tackle Andrew Nasr, both of who are heading into their senior seasons. Nine more players are expected to return as seniors.

Most of the current staff will remain, including the offensive and defensive coordinators. But Kilian said he's "in the process" of adding some new faces as well.

"(I'm looking forward to) showing everybody what our program is," Kilian said. "I think a lot of stuff is unproven. You're going to have a first-year head coach and a lot of new guys in new spots. We want to keep building on the success we've had."

