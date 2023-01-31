ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Chris Jones, Kansas City DT, to Cincinnati Bengals' fan on Twitter: 'Shut up clown'

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones replied, "shut up clown," to a tweet from Cincinnati Bengals fan Zim Whodey that read, "They got us. Finally got us."

Two days before the AFC championship, Jones mentioned "Burrowhead" multiple times during remarks he made to reporters, and concluded by saying, "See y'all at Burrowhead Stadium."

After the game, Jones told NFL Network's James Palmer, "Don't you ever, ever, ever - and I'm going to look right into the camera when I say this - disrespect Arrowhead."

Jones' tweet Monday:

As of Tuesday, Zim Whodey is the only Cincinnati fan with whom Jones has engaged via Twitter reply since the game ended.

