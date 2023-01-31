Lubbock's openings, closings, confirmed rumors of January 2023 businesses

From drink shops to hospitals, Lubbock saw plenty of business in the first month of 2023. Here's a look at what opened, closed, and confirmed upcoming spots in the Hub City.

Openings:

7 Brew Coffee

What: This drive-thru will offer a variety of coffee, energy drinks, Italian sodas, smoothies, teas and more. A grand opening is set for Feb. 11.

When: Jan. 30.

Where: 1415 University Ave.

509 Drink Shop

What: The 509 Drink Shop initially opened in Seminole, at 509 Main Street, in January 2017. The shop, now open in Lubbock, offers a selection of drinks, from plant-based energy drinks to hot chocolate.

When: Jan. 20.

Where: 6301 82nd St. #101.

More: Seminole's 509 Drink Shop to open in Lubbock this month, here's what to expect

D'lish Sweets & Gelato

What: D'lish, Lubbock's newest bakery, has introduced a variety of gelato to the city. Amy Hayes, the owner, comes from a line of home-bakers and a lifetime of memories cooking with her grandmother. The shop now offers cupcakes, brownies, dog treats, and gelato.

When: Jan. 14.

Where: 5017 Milwaukee Ave. #200.

More: D'lish: Lubbock family continues sweet traditions with upcoming gelato shop

La Potranca Bar & Grill

What: The sports bar and grill offers a selection of Mexican cuisine, including pork asado and carne guisada.

When: Jan. 23.

Where: 227 US Highway 87.

Oceans Behavioral

What: Oceans Behavioral Hospital, part of Oceans Healthcare, will offer in- and outpatient behavioral services to people ages 50 and older in the area.

When: Jan. 10.

Where: 4202 Princeton St.

More: Oceans Behavioral Hospital announces Lubbock opening, hiring, and services

Planet Fitness

What: Planet Fitness opened their second location in a former United Supermarket in west-central Lubbock.

When: Jan. 9.

Where: 5005 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

More: Planet Fitness opens second Lubbock location in former grocery store

The Mom Lounge

What: Mary McCabe and Anna O’Steen, a pair of friends and both moms to young children, had an idea to make a space where parents and children could relax. This led to the creation of The Mom Lounge, which offers play spaces, classes, and a cozy lounge for parents.

When: Jan. 16.

Where: 4414 82nd St., Suite 216, in the Village Shopping Center.

More: Parents' paradise: Lubbock moms prepare to open lounge, play space off 82nd Street

Lubbock's business closings announced in January 2023

Buckner Brentwood Campus

What happened: Lubbock's Buckner Children and Family Services announced that the Brentwood Avenue campus would soon go up for sale. This was due to multiple reasons, mainly because of increasing maintenance costs of the 1967 building. Services will continue, and Buckner is looking for a property to lease.

More: Lubbock's Buckner Children, Family Services announce move, sale of Brentwood campus

Ricchezza’s Philly Cheesesteaks

What happened: According to the business's social media, the owner ran into some financial problems, which led them to close the brick-and-mortar.

When: The post stated that the location at 5707 4th St. would close in "a few months." The food truck will continue.

Joyland Amusement Park

What happened: The roller coaster ride of "will they, won't they" regarding the future of Lubbock's longtime amusement began in September, when the owners announced that the park would not reopen. There was hope when four local investors announced that they would take over, until Jan. 10, when they backed out due to "numerous obstacles." The Dean family announced that liquidation would begin soon.

When: Park closed in September 2022 after celebrating its 50th year as Joyland. The latest announcement from the prospective buyers was on Jan. 10, 2023.

More: Buyers back out of Joyland Amusement Park rescue, liquidation to begin

Businesses that confirmed new Lubbock stores, restaurants

Adelphos Cellars Event Center

What: David Conklin and Jim Irwin, friends for more than 20 years and business partners since 2018, have big plans for Lorenzo-based Adelphos Cellars. In late 2023 or early 2024, they hope to open a tasting room and event center in Lubbock. Between the center, tasting room, conference rooms and vineyard, the property can hold 600 guests.

When: Late 2023 or early 2024.

Where: 112th Street and Indiana Avenue.

More: Making Lubbock a wine destination: Adelphos Cellars details plans for winery, event center

Habit Burger

What: The Habit Burger Grill, which originated more than 50 years ago in Santa Barbara, has hundreds of locations along the coastal regions, and several international restaurants in China and Cambodia. Starting in 2023, they want to expand into the Midwest and southern U.S., including Lubbock. The company is seeking a franchisee as of Jan. 26.

When: If a franchisee is found soon, locations could open in 2024.

More: California-based Habit Burger Grill announces plans to expand to Lubbock

Hawaiian Bros. Grill

What: The Hawaiian Bros. Grill was rumored to join Lubbock, and has confirmed that their Hawaiian cuisine will hit the Hub City this year.

When: The company said a location would open "later in 2023."

Where: Company did not confirm location. The A-J is attempting to get further details.

Little Red Nursery

What: Lubbock's longtime Little Red Riding Hood Nursey won't be so little anymore later this year, when the 41-year-old business plans to grow into an 8,400 sq. ft. greenhouse. Further plans also include a storefront and an event center in the new space.

When: April 1, 2023.

Where: 4415 Woodrow Road.

More: Big plans growing for Lubbock's Little Red Nursery: Massive greenhouse, new store, more

Lovesac

What: In 1995, Shawn Nelson built the first Lovesac, an 8-foot wide foam filled beanbag styled seat. The furniture brand quickly grew to include bigger furniture, which is also machine-washable. The company will add a showroom to Lubbock in 2023.

When: Spring of 2023.

Where: 8201 Quaker Ave., Suite 114, in Kingsgate Center South.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

What: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a 1980s business dedicated to selling "good stuff cheap," purchases overstocked items from companies and "pass the savings" to their customers, according to the company website. Stores typically have clothes, home goods, furniture, toys and more.

When: In mid-May of 2023.

Where: Company did not confirm location.

More: Confirmed: Ollie's Bargain Outlet is coming to Lubbock in 2023

