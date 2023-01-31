ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

ECSO: Deputies investigating Blue Angel Parkway body found with gunshot wound as homicide

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has opened a homicide investigation after deputies responded to Blue Angel Parkway near Lillian Highway on Tuesday morning and found a deceased person with a gunshot wound .

Morgan Lewis, ECSO spokeswoman, told the News Journal the man was found outside at 11 a.m.

Monday shooting: ECSO investigating after fatal shooting during Bellview house party

"On arrival we located an individual, deceased, from what appears to be a gunshot wound," Lewis said.

Lewis said the ECSO is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO: Deputies investigating Blue Angel Parkway body found with gunshot wound as homicide

