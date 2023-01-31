ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Wisconsin Dells McDonald's named one of the 'most beautiful' in the world by Architectural Digest

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
When planning a trip, going to McDonald's usually doesn't make it onto the itinerary. But maybe the one in this popular Midwest tourist city deserves to.

The Wisconsin Dells may be best known for its waterparks, rides, attractions and natural beauty. But apparently, it's also home to one of the "most beautiful" McDonald's in the world.

That's according to a recent Architectural Digest report that compiled "The 13 Most Beautiful McDonald’s in the World."

"As one of the largest fast food chains in the world, the popular eatery has a surprisingly expansive collection of restaurants in interesting, unique, and downright extraordinary buildings," the AD report said. "Some get their beauty from ornate architectural details, others from their expressive adaptions that honor a local environment or culture — either way, the results are remarkable."

The Dells' restaurant, at 2325 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is an example of the chain "leaning into local culture," AD said.

It looks like an expansive log cabin on the inside and out. Well, except for the usual Mickey D's fixtures of course, like self-service kiosks and a drive-thru.

The establishment's massive dining room is adorned with "unique décor," including taxidermy animals, antler chandeliers, a wood-carved bear holding a burger, and a fieldstone fireplace.

Heck, there's even a game room. And, no "PlayPlace" with the greasy slides and tunnels we begged our parents to play on as kids.

And this Dells location was in good company. Other McDonald's that made AD's list included one in Porto, Portugal, "often described as the most beautiful" in the world, with stained glass windows and crystal chandeliers; a "must-visit" glass dome in Batumi, Georgia; and one shaped like a flying saucer in “The Alien Capital of the World," aka Roswell, New Mexico.

For the full list, visit architecturaldigest.com/gallery/beautiful-mcdonalds-locations.

