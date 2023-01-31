Effort to limit gender-affirming care for trans youth in South Dakota moves forward

A House committee voted in favor of a bill Tuesday that would limit several forms of gender-affirming care for minors in South Dakota.

Eleven Republicans on the House Health and Human Services committee voted for the legislation, while the sole two Democrats on the committee dissented, arguing House Bill 1080 is sex-based and gender-based discrimination, and unconstitutional.

Rep. Kameron Nelson, a Sioux Falls Democrat and the first openly gay legislator to serve in South Dakota, motioned to kill the legislation with support from fellow Sioux Falls Democrat Rep. Erin Healy, but his motion was defeated by 11 Republicans on the committee.

Nelson said many of the proponents of the bill haven’t spoken to people or families in this state, and that if the bill is passed, South Dakota will see lawsuits that will cost the state millions and stick taxpayers with the bill.

Healy said gender-affirming care is a critical component to helping trans adolescents succeed in school and live their authentic lives, and that banning gender-affirming care will force families to leave South Dakota. She also said in a press conference Thursday physicians in South Dakota “aren’t performing any kind of surgeries or castrations on our minors.”

A different motion by Rep. Fred Deutsch, a Republican from Florence, passed, which sends the bill to the House floor with a recommendation lawmakers pass it.

Proponents emphasize detransition

The bill passed the committee with an amendment from sponsor Rep. Bethany Soye. The amendment limits prescriptions of testosterone, estrogen and progesterone from minor patients of any sex if the prescription attempts to alter the appearance or validate the patient’s perception of their sex.

Healy asked if the amendment would affect minors’ access to birth control, and Soye responded that it wouldn’t.

Bill sponsors Rep. Soye and Rep. Jon Hansen did not answer questions from the Argus Leader in advance of the hearing on whether the bill would affect procedures such as circumcision or breast reduction for minors, and what form of mental health care they recommend for trans individuals as opposed to physical health care.

Soye said during proponent testimony for her bill that in third grade she wanted to be a boy, but later grew up to love being a girl and is glad she’s a woman.

Other proponents of the bill included at least three people who detransitioned, which is defined by the Trans Journalists Association (TJA) as seeking gender-affirming medical care and then stopping it, and/or attempting to reverse its effects.

The proponents of HB 1080 who spoke about their transition, and their later choice to stop their transition, largely emphasized they stopped transition for religious, medical or mental health reasons.

However, opponents of HB 1080 later explained only about 13% of trans people decide to stop their transition, Samantha Chapman with the ACLU of South Dakota said.

Chapman said the majority of those people stop transitioning for reasons such as bullying, the expense of care, a lack of access to care or experiencing sexual violence.

Dr. Nicholas Torbert, a neonatologist at Avera, said in a study, only 1% of patients who stopped transitioning cited “regret” as the reason. He also explained during committee question time that there are reasons outside of being trans for patients to pause their puberty progression.

A retired doctor from Rapid City, an endocrinologist from California, a Baptist preacher and lobbying groups such as the South Dakota Catholic Conference, Family Heritage Alliance Action, Concerned Women for America and the South Dakota Freedom Caucus also gave proponent testimony.

'I am transgender and I am proud'

Opponents of HB 1080 included Chapman; Torbert; a mental health counselor in Sioux Falls; 16-year-old trans student, Elliott Morehead; an Episcopal priest; and lobbyists with the South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the South Dakota Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians (SDAFP).

Mental health counselor Anne Dilenschneider said standards of care as set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) already limit the treatment for the care of minors, and said parents are involved in every step of their trans child’s treatment.

Morehead said the bill affects their future and their ability to discover and grow into themselves.

“The coolest me I can be is one that can fully embrace my identity,” Morehead said. “I am transgender, and I am proud.”

Justin Bell, with SDSMA, said freedom, liberty, parental rights and limited government are often discussed in the Capitol, but HB 1080 is the antithesis to each of those values.

Roger Tellinghuisen, with the HRC, said the bill is an “unconscionable attack” on trans children, who deserve to live their lives in a safe environment, to be supported by those who love them and to get the health care they need.

Dan Heinemann, with the SDAFP, said diversity in gender expression is a normal part of the human experience, and he and his group support gender-affirming care for gender-diverse patients.

'It's a shame and a disappointment'

After HB 1080 passed in the committee, Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, said in a statement the bill penalizes physicians for advising care proven to drastically improve the mental health of transgender youth.

“It’s a shame and a disappointment that our elected officials think they know better than parents who consult with expert South Dakota doctors when it comes to the best physical and mental wellness for our children,” she said in a statement.

Bills like HB 1080 reflect a “very frightening trend” happening across the U.S. and harm trans kids and their families, Williams’ statement said.

After the vote, the ACLU of South Dakota stated medical decisions should be made between patients and their parents and their doctors, not politicians. Gender-affirming medical care is supported by every major medical association, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, the ACLU added.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, told the Argus Leader in advance of the hearing that a constituent of his confided in him that puberty blockers can be used for a variety of healthcare issues, and that their use shouldn’t be unnecessarily politicized by lawmakers in Pierre.

Dr. Henry Travers, an emeritus pathologist at Avera McKennan Hospital and a clinical professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, provided the Argus Leader a copy of an email he sent to the committee on Saturday, questioning the justification for the actions the bill proposes.

The bill “essentially substitutes the judgment of legislative, unlicensed non-professionals for that of trained and licensed physicians,” he wrote to the committee before the hearing. “Why would anyone think that this is beneficial for the citizens of South Dakota?”

'I would continue to go through the wrong puberty’

Brian Broekemeier, a parent to 13-year-old trans son Asher Broekemeier, signed up to testify remotely for Tuesday’s hearing, but there was not enough time for all testifiers to speak.

Broekemeier said he was concerned with the amount of misinformation heard in the hearing about trans people, and that Asher’s transition required a lot of discussion with therapists and doctors before they could move forward.

Asher told the Argus Leader on Tuesday he’s taking puberty blockers right now, and that if HB 1080 becomes law, he would have to stop taking them or travel out-of-state to get them.

“I would continue to go through the wrong puberty, and they would make me feel awful, because my dysphoria is just so bad already, so to have to continue going through puberty would make it even worse,” Asher said.

Asher said he wants lawmakers to know that their bill, HB 1080, is doing more harm than help.

“I’m just a normal kid like anybody else, and I just want to be happy,” Asher said. “I would tell (legislators) to focus on issues that matter more than this. There’s a lot of people in poverty. If I could’ve been there, I would say to the lawmakers that they were elected to serve the people and have the people’s best interest in mind. This doesn’t have people’s best interest in mind. Trans people are part of their people.”