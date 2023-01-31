ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Over 4,000 gallons of milk spilled onto Kentucky road after tanker rolled over

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4H5Q_0kXdv6LP00

Over 4,000 gallons of milk spilled onto a road in Pulaski County Tuesday morning after a tanker rolled over, according to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.

The tanker was carrying approximately 7,500 gallons of milk when the accident happened. About 4,500 of those gallons were lost.

“A dam was made to contain the majority from getting into a storm drain and then into a local stream,” the special response team said in a Facebook post.

The dam was made because excessive amounts of milk can be a danger to aquatic life and there are bacteria concerns, so it is “treated as a hazard,” according to the special response team.

Clean-up efforts were turned over to state officials and contractors. Clean-up of the spill is expected to last throughout Tuesday, the special response team said.

The driver of the tanker had to be extricated from the truck, according to the special response team. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 2

Related
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

COLUMBIA, Ky. (February 1, 2023) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Multiple Estill County houses destroyed in early morning structure fires

The Estill County Fire Department was hard at work early Tuesday morning, battling two separate house fires. According to Fire Chief Derek Muncie, the first call came in around 1:15 a.m. regarding a structure fire at 1058 Wisemantown Road. This house had previously burned in 2014 and had since been abandoned. Authorities are still not sure of who owns this property.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Domestic violence dispute leads to multicounty chase, ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Danville Police Department said a Lexington man led a police chase through four counties before wrecking into a fence. It all began when police responded to a domestic situation. Police said when they arrived at Center Street in Danville they saw a man leaving in a white 2006 Lexus SUV.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Missing woman found dead

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Coroner’s Office say they have located the body of Angelia Satterfield. Satterfield was last seen around noon on Jan. 23 at the Cumberland Fall State Resort Park. On Jan. 28, London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County woman was a victim of Instacart scam

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart skyrocketed in popularity and use during the pandemic, giving people the ability to get what they need from the safety of their homes. Unfortunately, as with almost any online platform, users run the risk of getting scammed.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Seeks To Intervene In Proposed Solar Facility

Fiscal Court Files With State In Response To KU Plans. Mercer County is seeking to intervene in Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ plan to increase their solar generation capacity in the county. KU is asking approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission on a plan that includes building a 120-megawatt solar array in Mercer County. Through an attorney, the Mercer County Fiscal Court has filed a motion with the Public Service Commission requesting they be granted full intervenor status.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
488
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy