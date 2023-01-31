Over 4,000 gallons of milk spilled onto Kentucky road after tanker rolled over

Over 4,000 gallons of milk spilled onto a road in Pulaski County Tuesday morning after a tanker rolled over, according to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.

The tanker was carrying approximately 7,500 gallons of milk when the accident happened. About 4,500 of those gallons were lost.

“A dam was made to contain the majority from getting into a storm drain and then into a local stream,” the special response team said in a Facebook post.

The dam was made because excessive amounts of milk can be a danger to aquatic life and there are bacteria concerns, so it is “treated as a hazard,” according to the special response team.

Clean-up efforts were turned over to state officials and contractors. Clean-up of the spill is expected to last throughout Tuesday, the special response team said.

The driver of the tanker had to be extricated from the truck, according to the special response team. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.