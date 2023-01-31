ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

It's Girl Scout cookie season! What to know about prices, flavors and where to buy in El Paso

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
If you've been looking for some Girl Scout cookies, you've come to the right place.

Girl Scouts of the USA kicked off the new year with troops rallying their communities to support the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls. In El Paso and New Mexico, Girl Scouts will sell cookies through March 5.

Aside from teaching skills like money management, people skills and decision making, the nonprofit cookie program funds experience for troops, including service projects, travel and summer camps.

Here's your guide to scoring some Girl Scout cookies this year.

What are the Girl Scout cookie flavors for 2023?

The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest offer nine flavors of cookies plus one new flavor, the Raspberry Rally, which is only available online, with shipping. Online ordering with direct shipping for all flavors will open Feb. 27.

The names of the cookies may differ between bakers. Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest sell Little Brownie Bakers cookies.

  • Raspberry Rally: These new thin cookies are crispy, infused with raspberry flavor, and dipped in a chocolate coat.
  • Adventurefuls: The brownie-inspired cookie is topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.
  • Samoas: The crispy cookie has caramel, coconut and chocolate stripes.
  • Lemon-Ups: This is a crispy lemon-flavored cookie with an inspiring message.
  • Tagalongs: The crispy cookie is layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolate coat.
  • Dosidos: These crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies come with a peanut butter filling.
  • Thin Mints: These crispy, chocolate cookies are dipped in a mint chocolate coating.
  • Trefoils: The iconic shortbread cookie is inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe.
  • Girl Scout S'mores: These graham sandwich cookies have a chocolatey and marshmallow-flavored filling.
  • Toffeetastic: These crunchy cookies are gluten-free and have sweet toffee bits.

All Girl Scout Cookies baked by Little Brownie Bakers are certified as kosher dairy except Thin Mints, which are certified kosher pareve. They are halal.

How much do Girl Scout cookies cost?

All of the Girl Scout cookies, including the gluten-free ones are $5 this year.

Where can I buy Girl Scout cookies in El Paso area?

Girl Scouts can set up cookie booths in their yards as lemonade stands, in front of stores such as Lowe's Home Improvement that have given permission and sell door to door in neighborhoods.

If you haven't seen a Girl Scout yet, you can go to www.gsdsw.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html.

María Cortés González, who is a long-time Girl Scout leader, may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times contributed to this report.

