ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pelicans vs. Nuggets: Ingram's Golden Chance To Shine

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGIOU_0kXdv2oV00

Brandon Ingram finally gets a shot to lead the New Orleans Pelicans against Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets.

New Orleans, La.- Having missed the first two games between these Western Conference foes, Brandon Ingram will finally get a chance to lead the New Orleans Pelicans (26-25) against the Denver Nuggets (36-14). Ingram averaged over 25 points per game against the NBA MVP last year and will look to exploit those same matchups.

Willie Green will have Ingram and CJ McCollum available to lead the rotations. Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are all listed as out.

Compared to a few weeks ago, this is a relatively healthy roster missing only one key contributor. However, Williamson's absence is felt more than most and weighs heavy on this roster. Ingram and McCollum have been playing in tandem but Green might look to stagger their minutes a bit more to spark the offense, which craters when both veterans are sitting on the bench.

That extra space to work and knock off rust also give Ingram the perfect opportunity to have a breakout game under little pressure. New Orleans is the underdog traveling to one of the toughest road games of the season. The Pelicans can steal a win though, especially if Denver is shorthanded as well.

Jamal Murray (left knee; injury management) is questionable. Collin Gillespie (right lower leg; fracture) and Jack White (left abductor; strain) are out for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic has been in and out of the rotations recently but is not listed on the injury report.

Willy Hernangomez does not play significant minutes often, but when he does, it is usually against the Jokic. The reigning Eurobasket MVP has been on the court for 19 or more minutes just four times this season. He's done so twice in two games against Denver, averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. The Pelicans are plus-33 with the Spanish national team patrolling the paint.

  • When: January 31, 2023, @ 9 PM CST
  • Where: Pepsi Arena Denver, CO
  • Watch: TNT
  • Listen: 99.5 WRNO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5Rqd_0kXdv2oV00

Dec 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball against New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Herb Jones has been hit-and-miss in trying to keep Jamal Murray (questionable, left knee injury management) quiet. Murray missed 11 shots (6/17) on December 4 but made 11/21 (25 points) on January 24 victory. Jokic will flirt with a triple-double almost every night. Denying Murray and the rest of the supporting cast easy looks will be the priority for the Pelicans.

Jose Alvarado put up 38 points on 8/11 shooting from beyond the three-point arc in a 121-106 early December win for the Pelicans. Jokic nailed a last-second dagger to steal a road win just one week ago. Now the series shifts to the thin air of Colorado, where the Nuggets are 22-4 and sixth in home defense with a 109.7 rating.

With both teams trying to break losing streaks, it will be interesting to see how things will play out in the Rocky Mountain altitude. Considering the first two meetings, another nail-biting battle seems to be in the works.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Denver: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

New Orleans: Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas

Read More Pelicans Scoop Articles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve

After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
UTAH STATE
NOLA.com

Nikola Jokic's triple-double sends Pelicans to ninth straight loss

The new year has not been kind to the New Orleans Pelicans. On Jan. 2, star forward Zion Williamson tweaked his hamstring in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which kicked off a terrible start to 2023. The Pelicans lost that night, and in the 15 games since, they have banked three wins.
DENVER, CO
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
765
Followers
615
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy