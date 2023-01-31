ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

GRAPPLERS OF FUTURE: Young Bartlesville matters muscle out success at meet

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago

A handful of rugged athletes proved last weekend why the future of Bartlesville High School wrestling looms bright with hues of promise.

Six local youth grapplers high a major junior high tourney hosted by Bartlesville.

The rough-and tumble septuplet was led by Lake Barnhart, who powered all the way to the 119-pound final and finished second.

Christian Keitku (98) seized fifth place; Caiden Chambers (195) also nailed down fifth.

Lincoln Pulsifer (98) muscled into sixth place as did James Coleman (106).

“It wasn’t bad,” said Bartlesville High head wrestling coach Josh Pulsifer, involved in putting on the meet. “The kids wrestled really well.”

The Bartlesville High team eyes at dual meet Tuesday in Pawhuska. Pulsifer also is working hard to schedule a Senior Night home dual.

In recent varsity action, Bartlesville thumped Barnsdall, 70-6.

“We appreciated Barnsdall stepping up at the last minute,” after the scheduled team backed out, Pulsifer said.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: GRAPPLERS OF FUTURE: Young Bartlesville matters muscle out success at meet

Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

