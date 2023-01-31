ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colon, MI

103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
98.7 WFGR

4 Marijuana Dispensaries Have Been Broken Into in Muskegon

4 Marijuana Dispensaries have been broken into in Muskegon while other dispensaries in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek have reported break-ins. Dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana in the state of Michigan in 2019. It hasn't taken long for dispensaries to pop up in most every town in the state as well as all around West Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Jackson District Library branch closing soon for renovations

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson District Library branch is closing soon for updates and renovations. The Eastern Branch, 3125 E. Michigan Ave., will close to the public beginning Monday, Feb. 20, with construction on a $1.2 million project expected to be completed sometime in late 2023, JDL Marketing and Communications Manager Will Forgave said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What’s that in Jackson? A new bakery is on its way

JACKSON, MI – A new bakery is opening in the Jackson area featuring custom and ready-made cakes. The Five Forks was born out of COVID-19 when sisters Mallory Vredeveld and Maddison Husted were either laid off or left their jobs. Baking has always been a passion for Husted, so she messaged Vredeveld one day, asking if she wanted to just bake cakes for some extra funds, Vredeveld said.
JACKSON, MI
