Read full article on original website
Rae White
2d ago
they created this mess and now we as taxpayers have to spend money to clean their mess and nothing will get done. Oregon doesn't know what it's doing it just knows spend the money first worry about how it's going to work later.
Reply
12
octo
2d ago
she is going to punish the hard working taxpayer with more taxes.....that's the progressive way...... keep voting them in sheeple....... when are you going to learn?
Reply
10
Jim Book
2d ago
Where she said she's going to waste tens of million dollars on stuff and things that are not necessary, but somehow always seem to enrich their political donors with taxpayer money. That in reality have no benefit for the public, only the politicians and their donors
Reply(1)
13
Related
KATU.com
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
KATU.com
Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century. […] The post More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
nbc16.com
SB853: Bill bans taxpayer funded out-of-state travel reimbursement for state workers
SALEM, Ore. — All 30 Oregon State Senators, in a show of bipartisan support, have sponsored a bill that would ban employees from receiving travel reimbursement for state workers who work remotely full time. Currently, those employees “must be reimbursed fully by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
kpic
Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law
The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
KATU.com
Emergency SNAP food benefits to end in March for 412,000 Oregon households
In March, thousands of Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive emergency food benefits. This extra assistance was part of the federal government's pandemic emergency response that allowed states to offer additional funds to SNAP recipients. Since April 2020, Oregonians who receive food benefits through SNAP have received extra emergency funds each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.
ijpr.org
Oregon's natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds
Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found. The investigation began shortly after the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission...
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge
Oregon lawmakers this legislative session are considering allocating $1 billion toward replacing the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington, a project that could represent an opportunity for bipartisan work on an essential piece of infrastructure for the region. The need to replace the bridge is not under debate: The current […] The post State lawmakers consider allocating $1 billion towards I-5 bridge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse
School staff have held students down and left them in closets as punishment without any repercussions, state officials, parents and advocates said this week. Students with disabilities, especially, have suffered unnecessary seclusion and restraints, they told lawmakers on Wednesday. Some had been pinned to the ground under gym mats by staff, unable to move. Yet […] The post Legislative proposal would allow state to hold schools accountable for certain types of abuse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
Oregon lawmakers considering bill proposed to ban flavored tobacco statewide
Oregon lawmakers are discussing a bill that would ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, or vaping products statewide. Supporters of the bill say they want to prevent teenagers from getting addicted, while opponents claim the bill will only hurt adults, who use the products legally.
KGW
Two former Oregon homeless men launch handyman business
Eric Shumway and Bob Wendover both formerly experienced homelessness. They have partnered together to create Acts Speaks, a renovation business.
KXL
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Oregon mails 5,000 taxpayers’ info to the wrong address
Tax season got off to a rocky start for the Oregon Department of Revenue, which acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the...
WWEEK
Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue
STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
Comments / 22