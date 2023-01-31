ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

universitystar.com

Louisiana snaps Bobcat's February win-streak

Texas State men’s basketball (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) failed to avenge its loss earlier in the season as it fell to Louisiana (19-4, 9-2 Sun Belt) once again on Thursday, Feb. 2, by a score of 82-63. The loss marked the Bobcat’s first defeat in the month of February...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Women's basketball to face ULM

Texas State women’s basketball (15-7, 7-4 Sun Belt) will look to cap off its three straight home game swing versus the University of Louisiana-Monroe (7-15, 6-7 Sun Belt) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos. The last time these two faced off, it...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

'Cats to take on the Trojans

Texas State men's basketball (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) will face Troy University (13-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Texas State is coming off a loss against Louisiana-Lafayette with a score of 82-63 which began a two-game losing streak. During the game, senior guard Mason Harrell and...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Bobcats suffer loss to Southern Miss

Texas State men's basketball (11-12 overall, 4-6 in conference) suffered a tough loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-4 overall, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Texas State was handed it's sixth loss in conference play to Southern Miss by a score...
SAN MARCOS, TX
universitystar.com

Women's basketball defeats Southern Mississippi for another home victory

Texas State women's basketball (15-6, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Southern Mississippi (14-7, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference) 62-52 in overtime after a tense fourth quarter Saturday Jan. 28, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats maintained a lead over Southern Mississippi for most of the game, only falling behind for about 45...
SAN MARCOS, TX

