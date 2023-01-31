ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Wall Street climbs to add more to its strong January

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvxsg_0kXdtu1Y00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street closed out a strong January with more gains on Tuesday, ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last hikes to interest rates for a while.

Markets got a boost after a report showed that that growth for workers' pay and benefits slowed during the end of 2022. While that's frustrating for people trying to keep up with soaring prices, markets see it as an encouraging sign of easing pressure on inflation and possibly a gentler Fed in the months ahead.

The S&P 500 rose 58.83 points, or 1.5%, to 4,076.60. The benchmark index notched its third winning month in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 368.95 points, or 1.1%, to 34,086.04. The Nasdaq rose 190.74 points, or 1.7%, to 11,584.55.

With the pace of inflation cooling since the summer, virtually all of Wall Street expects the Fed on Wednesday to announce its smallest increase to interest rates since March, at 0.25 percentage points. That would be the latest stepdown after it pushed through four straight increases of 0.75 points and then a hike of 0.50 points.

Such moves try to stamp out inflation by intentionally slowing the economy and dragging down on prices for stocks and other investments. The worry is that too-high rates would cause a severe recession and drop-off in corporate profits.

Such worries, combined with hopes for an easier Fed, have led to sharp swings in markets recently. They’ve hit not only day-to-day but also hour-to-hour. Analysts say much of this past month’s gains has been more about improving sentiment among investors than any big improvement in the economy or profits.

“As long as the Fed is raising interest rates, you will have market volatility,” said Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment strategist at Sanctuary Wealth.

“This is a market that is very bipolar,” she said. “And that’s actually healthy for a market. You don’t want one skewed too bullish,” or optimistic, and “you don’t want one skewed too bearish," or pessimistic. “I think we’re balancing out that extreme bearishness in the market.”

She sees stocks continuing to grind higher through the year, led in particular by energy and industrial companies, though that may get hidden when simply looking at market indexes like the S&P 500 because those stocks are relatively small pieces of the market.

With seemingly everyone on the same page about what the Fed will do on Wednesday, the big question is what comes afterwards. The Fed has so far pledged to keep rates higher for longer to ensure inflation is truly defeated. Markets, meanwhile, are holding out hope that just one more small increase may be on the way in March and that cuts to rates could follow late in the year.

Other reports on the economy Tuesday came in lower than expected, which could give the Fed leeway to be less harsh on rates. A measure of confidence among consumers weakened in January, when economists were expecting it to stay flat. And a measure of business activity in the Midwest showed more weakness than expected for January.

Treasury yields fell immediately after the release of the report on employment costs, before paring their drops. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, slipped to 3.50% from 3.54% late Monday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, dipped to 4.20% from 4.24%.

Earnings reporting season is also in top gear, with McDonald’s and other big companies headlining the day. They offered a mixed picture, much as reports have so far this reporting season.

McDonald's fell 1.3% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected. What may have disappointed Wall Street was McDonald's forecast for upcoming profit margins. They could imply inflation and cost pressures may be continuing to squeeze the company.

Caterpillar dropped 3.5% after it reported weaker profit than expected but stronger revenue.

On the winning side was General Motors, which revved up by 8.3% after reporting stronger profit and revenue than expected.

Stock markets in Asia closed mostly lower and European markets ended mixed.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Fortune

Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March

Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 48% and 74% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing and is taking market share in digital advertising. PayPal dominates the online payment-processing space, and its partnership with Apple could help extend that success to brick-and-mortar stores. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

As the Nasdaq Falls, These 2 Hot Stocks Are Up 10%-Plus Monday

The Nasdaq finally lost ground Monday after a big previous week. SoFi Technologies expects to turn profitable by late this year. Alliance Resource Partners sees good times for the coal market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy