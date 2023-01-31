Read full article on original website
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation's culture wars. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part...
What does Missouri AG letter mean for Ohioans?
OHIO — A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, co-signed by 19 other attorney generals — including Ohio AG Dave Yost — threatened legal action if CVS and Walgreens sell abortion pills in those states. The letter said such sales would violate federal law and...
More federal funding heads to Kentucky for sprawling Brent Spence Bridge project
COVINGTON, Ky. — This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded more federal funding to head to northern Kentucky as part of a new Mega Grant program. It’s for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. This is in addition to the $1.6 billion the Biden administration announced in January.
