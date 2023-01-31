ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Closings and delays in Texoma — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sNPj_0kXdtZgP00

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — With ice still on many Texoma roads, more winter precipitation expected, and temperatures set to remain below freezing, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services have announced closures for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

THURSDAY CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Find the latest closings for Feb. 2, 2023

Please find a complete list of delays and closings from across Texoma. Closures will be added to the list below as they are received by the KFDX/KJTL team in the newsroom.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com .

Live Look Around Texoma: Weather Cameras

Stay up to date with current weather conditions by utilizing our interactive weather radar , and make sure to check out Texoma’s Homepage on Facebook.

SEE WHAT’S COMING: Interactive Radar

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

THE LATEST: How are the roads? Officials prepping for winter weather
  • Archer City ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Bellevue ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Benjamin ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Bowie ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Bryson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Christ Academy — Campus closed, distance learning on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • City View ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Crowell ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Electra ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Forestburg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Graham ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Harrold ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Henrietta ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Holliday ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Knox City-O’Brien CISD— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Midway ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Montague ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Munday CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Newcastle ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Nocona ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Northside ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Olney ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Petrolia ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Quanah ISD — Delayed start at 10 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Seymour ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Vernon ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Christian School — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all activities canceled
  • Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all activities canceled
  • Windthorst ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Woodson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

  • Big Pasture Schools — 10 a.m. delayed start for Wednesday, Feb. 1, buses run at 8:30 a.m.
  • Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning for Wednesday, Feb. 1

University Delays and Closings

  • Midwestern State University — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Vernon College — All locations closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wayland Baptist University — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Church Delays and Closings

  • Anchor Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Bible Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Christ’s Community Fellowship — Bible Study canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Church of God (Graham) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Church of Good News — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Church of the Living God Eastside — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • City View Baptist Church — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Colonial Church — Offices closed, all evening activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Eastside Church of Christ (Duncan, OK) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Edgemere Church of Christ — Offices closed, services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Emmanuel Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Encounter Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Evangel Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Fairway Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Faith Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Faith Baptist Church (Iowa Park) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Faith Village Church of Christ — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • First Baptist Church (Bellevue) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • First Baptist Church (Jolly) — All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • First Baptist Church WF — All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • First Christian Church WF — All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • First Methodist Church (Vernon) — All activities, including Mission Kitchen, are canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • First Pentecostal Church of God, WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • First Presbyterian Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Floral Heights UMC — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Grace Church WF — Closing at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, all evening activities canceled
  • Grace Ministries (Burkburnett) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Henrietta Church of Christ — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Journey Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Legacy Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Mount Pleasant Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • New Harvest Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • New Jerusalem Baptist Church — All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Pleasant Valley Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Red River Cowboy Church (Burkburnett) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Shiloh Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Southside Baptist Church (Olney) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Southwest Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Tenth & Broad Church of Christ — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Western Hills Baptist Church — Closed, all services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Country Chapel Church — All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Childcare Delays and Closings

  • Bible Baptist Christian School — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • The Bridge Christian School Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Building Blocks Learning Center and Play 2 Learn — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Children’s Corner Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Children’s Learning Center (Burkburnett) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Kinder Kids Learning Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Stepping Stones Childcare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • VIP Tots — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wee School at FBCWF — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • YMCA Dillard Early Learning and Youth Academy — Closed Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 2. Will resume regular program hours on Friday, Feb. 3.

Public Service Delays and Closings

READ MORE: What’s happening with trash pickup in Wichita Falls?
  • Archer County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Burkburnett Meals on Wheels — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Clay County Senior Citizen’s Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Clay County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Clay County Extension Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Clay County Library — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • FallsRide Transportation — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • The Friendly Door in Iowa Park — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. No Meals on Wheels delivery.
  • Henrietta City Hall — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Interfaith Ministries — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Meals on Wheels Henrietta — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Meals On Wheels Wichita County (Red Door Center, Green Door Center) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Montague County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 1
  • North Texas Child Protection Court — Hearings to be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Sheppard Air Force Base — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Texas Health and Human Services Offices — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Wichita County Adult Probation Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita County Clerk’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita County Courthouse — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita County Jail — Visitation closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita County Juvenile Probation Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita County Tax Offices (All Locations) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls City Offices — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all non-emergency offices closed
  • Wichita Falls Regional Airport — All flights canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Social Security Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. All appointments by phone only.
  • Wichita Falls-Texas DMV — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Transfer Station and Landfill — Closing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Travel Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Healthcare Delays and Closings

  • All Family Chiropractic — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Brookstone Eye Care (Bowie and Wichita Falls) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Chillicothe Family Clinic — Closes at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1. Opens 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Christ Counseling Ministry — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Clarity Direct Care, PLLC — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Community Healthcare Center — Closing at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Neil Berry (Henrietta) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Adam Butera’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Dianne M. Cooper’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Myrna C. De Asis Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Jesse Gorley, Integrity Health and Counseling — Closes at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Noemi Guerrero (Henrietta) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Eid Mustafa’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. M.K. Parvari’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Purcell’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Gadam Rao’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Stupka Family Practice — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Tanjavur Family Practice — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Thota’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Torres (Texoma Direct Primary Care) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Brent Wentdorff’s Office (Texoma Primary Care) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Dr. Ghanbari’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Falls Town Dental — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Managing Life Mental Health Clinic — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Maplewood EyeCare Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • NGH Rural Health Clinic (Nocona & Bowie) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • NGH Wellness Center and Physical Therapy Departments — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • North Texas Rehab Center and Wellness Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Pediatric Associates — Closes at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Rose Street Day Treatment — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Rose Street Mental Health Care — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Strohman Dental — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Texas Oncology — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Texas Retina Associates — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Texas Treatment Services — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Texoma ENT and Allergies — Closes at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Texoma Rheumatology — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • URPG Care Plus — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • URHCS Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehab — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • URHCS Wound Care — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • URHCS HBO — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • URHCS Outpatient Rehab — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • URHCS Pre-Admitting — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • URHCS Outpatient Chemo Infusion — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls V.A. Outpatient Clinic — Closed on Wednesday, Feb.. 1

Other Delays and Closings

  • Becky’s Interiors — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Brush Bath & Beyond Pet Spa & Resort — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Camp Chaparral — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Camp Fire North Texas — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Chris J. Mullins Realtor Group — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • The Elk’s Lodge — Weekly meal canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • The Ember Shop — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Fashion Garage — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Grimes Oil Checking Certification Course — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Iowa Park RAC and RAC PAC Kids — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • McBride’s on Maplewood — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.
  • McBride’s Downtown — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Nortex Regional Planning Commission — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • North Texas Area United Way — Offices closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Northwest Texas Field and Stream Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Southside Youth Senter — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, volleyball canceled Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • The Office of Morgan Stanley — Closed Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Sport Clips — Lawton and WF locations closed Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Storkland & Kids Too — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) — Offices closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Waters Ag Storage Containers — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Federal Credit Union — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Wichita Falls Music Academy — All music lessons canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Wichita Falls Youth Ballet — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • YMCA Bill Bartley — Close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and is tentatively reopen on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.
  • YMCA Downtown — Close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and is tentatively reopen on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The Latest Winter Weather Headlines in Texoma

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wednesday’s Winter Weather Update

Due to ice-packed and slick roadways, you should avoid travel now through early Thursday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice or black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving. An ice storm warning...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Winter Weather Update And Warnings

Travel conditions will continue to worsen as additional sleet, and freezing rain deteriorates roads areawide. It would be best if you avoided travel now through Wednesday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the streets over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice and black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Safety tips for driving on snowy, ice-covered roadways

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been out and about then you know the conditions of the roads in Texoma aren’t the best right now and are expected to become worse going into Wednesday, February 1. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department has some tips for those that have to hit the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXAN

UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning

This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and many have decided to cancel or delay school. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns.  The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy