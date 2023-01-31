Closings and delays in Texoma — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — With ice still on many Texoma roads, more winter precipitation expected, and temperatures set to remain below freezing, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services have announced closures for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Please find a complete list of delays and closings from across Texoma. Closures will be added to the list below as they are received by the KFDX/KJTL team in the newsroom.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com .

This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.

Texas School Delays and Closings

Archer City ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Bellevue ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Benjamin ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Bowie ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Bryson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Chillicothe ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Christ Academy — Campus closed, distance learning on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Campus closed, distance learning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 City View ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Crowell ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Electra ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Forestburg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Graham ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Harrold ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Henrietta ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Holliday ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Iowa Park CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Jacksboro ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Knox City-O’Brien CISD— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Midway ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Montague ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Munday CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Newcastle ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Nocona ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Northside ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Olney ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Petrolia ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Quanah ISD — Delayed start at 10 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Delayed start at 10 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Wednesday, Feb. 1 Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Seymour ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Sylvan Learning Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Throckmorton CISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Vernon ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Christian School — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all activities canceled

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all activities canceled Wichita Falls ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all activities canceled

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all activities canceled Windthorst ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Woodson ISD — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Big Pasture Schools — 10 a.m. delayed start for Wednesday, Feb. 1, buses run at 8:30 a.m.

— 10 a.m. delayed start for Wednesday, Feb. 1, buses run at 8:30 a.m. Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning for Wednesday, Feb. 1

University Delays and Closings

Midwestern State University — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Vernon College — All locations closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All locations closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wayland Baptist University — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Church Delays and Closings

Anchor Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Bible Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Christ’s Community Fellowship — Bible Study canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Bible Study canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Church of God (Graham) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Church of Good News — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Church of the Living God Eastside — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 City View Baptist Church — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Colonial Church — Offices closed, all evening activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Offices closed, all evening activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Eastside Church of Christ (Duncan, OK) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Edgemere Church of Christ — Offices closed, services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Offices closed, services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Emmanuel Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Encounter Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Evangel Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Fairway Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Faith Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Faith Baptist Church (Iowa Park) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Faith Village Church of Christ — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 First Baptist Church (Bellevue) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 First Baptist Church (Jolly) — All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 First Baptist Church WF — All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 First Christian Church WF — All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 First Methodist Church (Vernon) — All activities, including Mission Kitchen, are canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All activities, including Mission Kitchen, are canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 First Pentecostal Church of God, WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 First Presbyterian Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Floral Heights UMC — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Grace Church WF — Closing at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, all evening activities canceled

— Closing at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, all evening activities canceled Grace Ministries (Burkburnett) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Henrietta Church of Christ — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Journey Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Legacy Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Mount Pleasant Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 New Harvest Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 New Jerusalem Baptist Church — All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All activities canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Pleasant Valley Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Red River Cowboy Church (Burkburnett) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Shiloh Baptist Church — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Southside Baptist Church (Olney) — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Southwest Baptist Church WF — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Tenth & Broad Church of Christ — Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Western Hills Baptist Church — Closed, all services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed, all services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Country Chapel Church — All services canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Childcare Delays and Closings

Bible Baptist Christian School — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The Bridge Christian School Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Building Blocks Learning Center and Play 2 Learn — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Children’s Corner Daycare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Children’s Learning Center (Burkburnett) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Kinder Kids Learning Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Stepping Stones Childcare — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 VIP Tots — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wee School at FBCWF — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 YMCA Dillard Early Learning and Youth Academy — Closed Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 2. Will resume regular program hours on Friday, Feb. 3.

Public Service Delays and Closings

Archer County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Burkburnett Meals on Wheels — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Clay County Senior Citizen’s Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Clay County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Clay County Extension Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Clay County Library — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 FallsRide Transportation — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The Friendly Door in Iowa Park — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. No Meals on Wheels delivery.

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. No Meals on Wheels delivery. Henrietta City Hall — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Interfaith Ministries — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Meals on Wheels Henrietta — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Meals On Wheels Wichita County (Red Door Center, Green Door Center) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Montague County Courthouse and Annex — Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Tuesday, Feb. 1 North Texas Child Protection Court — Hearings to be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Hearings to be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Sheppard Air Force Base — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Texas Health and Human Services Offices — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 Wichita County Adult Probation Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita County Clerk’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita County Courthouse — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita County Jail — Visitation closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Visitation closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita County Juvenile Probation Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita County Tax Offices (All Locations) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls City Offices — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all non-emergency offices closed

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, all non-emergency offices closed Wichita Falls Regional Airport — All flights canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— All flights canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Social Security Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. All appointments by phone only.

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. All appointments by phone only. Wichita Falls-Texas DMV — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Transfer Station and Landfill — Closing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Travel Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Healthcare Delays and Closings

All Family Chiropractic — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Brookstone Eye Care (Bowie and Wichita Falls) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Chillicothe Family Clinic — Closes at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1. Opens 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

— Closes at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1. Opens 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 Christ Counseling Ministry — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Clarity Direct Care, PLLC — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Community Healthcare Center — Closing at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closing at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Neil Berry (Henrietta) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Adam Butera’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Dianne M. Cooper’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Myrna C. De Asis Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Jesse Gorley, Integrity Health and Counseling — Closes at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closes at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Noemi Guerrero (Henrietta) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Eid Mustafa’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. M.K. Parvari’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Purcell’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Gadam Rao’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Stupka Family Practice — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Tanjavur Family Practice — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Thota’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Torres (Texoma Direct Primary Care) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Brent Wentdorff’s Office (Texoma Primary Care) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Dr. Ghanbari’s Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Falls Town Dental — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Managing Life Mental Health Clinic — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Maplewood EyeCare Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 NGH Rural Health Clinic (Nocona & Bowie) — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 NGH Wellness Center and Physical Therapy Departments — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 North Texas Rehab Center and Wellness Center — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Pediatric Associates — Closes at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closes at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Rose Street Day Treatment — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Rose Street Mental Health Care — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Strohman Dental — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Texas Oncology — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Texas Retina Associates — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Texas Treatment Services — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Texoma ENT and Allergies — Closes at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2

— Closes at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 Texoma Rheumatology — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 URPG Care Plus — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 URHCS Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehab — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 URHCS Wound Care — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 URHCS HBO — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 URHCS Outpatient Rehab — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 URHCS Pre-Admitting — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 URHCS Outpatient Chemo Infusion — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls V.A. Outpatient Clinic — Closed on Wednesday, Feb.. 1

Other Delays and Closings

Becky’s Interiors — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Brush Bath & Beyond Pet Spa & Resort — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Camp Chaparral — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Camp Fire North Texas — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Chris J. Mullins Realtor Group — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The Elk’s Lodge — Weekly meal canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Weekly meal canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1 The Ember Shop — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Fashion Garage — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Grimes Oil Checking Certification Course — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2 Iowa Park RAC and RAC PAC Kids — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 McBride’s on Maplewood — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, opens on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. McBride’s Downtown — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Nortex Regional Planning Commission — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 North Texas Area United Way — Offices closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Offices closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Northwest Texas Field and Stream Office — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Southside Youth Senter — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, volleyball canceled Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, volleyball canceled Wednesday, Feb. 1 The Office of Morgan Stanley — Closed Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed Wednesday, Feb. 1 Sport Clips — Lawton and WF locations closed Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Lawton and WF locations closed Wednesday, Feb. 1 Storkland & Kids Too — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) — Offices closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Offices closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Waters Ag Storage Containers — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Federal Credit Union — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 Wichita Falls Music Academy — All music lessons canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2

— All music lessons canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2 Wichita Falls Youth Ballet — Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1

— Closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1 YMCA Bill Bartley — Close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and is tentatively reopen on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

— Close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and is tentatively reopen on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. YMCA Downtown — Close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and is tentatively reopen on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

