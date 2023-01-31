The Pittsburgh Steelers have two second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. One will be at #32 via the Chicago Bears trade and the other is the standard pick at #49. The Steelers have been great at drafting in the second round in previous years and with a new general manager in Omar Khan, they will look to continue that. Regardless of what they do in free agency, there are still positions that need to be addressed. In this article, I'll be going over those and the best possible scenarios for the Steelers with those picks.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO