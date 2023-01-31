ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Offers Kenny Pickett Valuable Red Zone Advice For 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star started slowly for the Steelers but as his rookie year progressed, he became a favorite target of Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger found Freiermuth for seven touchdowns during his rookie season and he was one of his favorite targets in the red zone.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Steelers Running Back

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton passed away at age 68. Thornton's alma mater, Northwestern State, announced his passing Tuesday. "The Demon family mourns the loss of Sidney Thornton, an N-Club Hall of Famer and a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers," ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers should call this team right now for LB help

White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had 124 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2022. He was drafted just five picks before the Steelers selected LB Devin Bush at 10th overall. However, their careers have been night and day. White has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Are An Extremely Attractive Option For Taylor Lewan Thanks To This 1 Factor

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add to their offensive line. So recently Steelers mega-fan " Jersey Jerry" tweeted out a mocked-up photo of Tennesse Titans left tackle, Taylor Lewan in a Steelers jersey. The tweet went viral and fans on social media have been talking about the possibility non-stop. Since then, Jerry has done several other Photoshop photos and Lewan seems to be enjoying playing along and responding to many of them:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Going to Get Two Star Coaching Additions This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to head into the 2023 season with just one Brian Flores-like coach, but two. The Steelers are headed into the offseason with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator, and while that stone is set in place, it doesn't mean they're done with the coaching staff. Art Rooney II made it very clear they are open to adjustments, and they could luck out and get both of their biggest weapons in one offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Taylor Lewan Would ‘Definitely’ Like to Play for Steelers, Mike Tomlin

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan recently addressed his future while on the Steel Here podcast with Kevin Adams and Jersey Jerry. His comments suggested that a real interest in playing for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be there. The nine-year NFL veteran recalled the experience of playing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pro Bowl Skills Announced for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward

Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday’s Pro Bowl Games Selection Show. Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will compete in the flag football finale on Sunday with the AFC and NFC rosters’ skill position players along with centers, who snap and kneel as is customary in seven-on-seven competition. The flag football finale will feature three games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers 2023 2nd Round Picks Could Be The Best In Decades

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. One will be at #32 via the Chicago Bears trade and the other is the standard pick at #49. The Steelers have been great at drafting in the second round in previous years and with a new general manager in Omar Khan, they will look to continue that. Regardless of what they do in free agency, there are still positions that need to be addressed. In this article, I'll be going over those and the best possible scenarios for the Steelers with those picks.
PITTSBURGH, PA

