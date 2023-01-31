ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

HarperCollins to cut North American workforce by 5%

By HILLEL ITALIE
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers plans to cut its workforce by 5% in the U.S. and Canada by the end of June, citing increased costs and lower sales in a statement released Tuesday.

The announcement comes the day before HarperCollins and the union representing some 250 striking employees are to meet with a federal mediator, the first negotiations since the strike began more than two months ago.

HarperCollins cited similar issues in laying off a “small number” of staff members last fall. A new round of layoffs has already started, although the company expects reductions to come through a combination of layoffs and positions left unfilled.

“As noted last October, HarperCollins continues to experience unprecedented supply chain and inflationary pressures resulting from the pandemic, including increased paper, manufacturing, labor, and distribution costs,” according to the company's statement. “Coupled with declining sales over the last few quarters, these issues have resulted in us having to make difficult decisions to realign the needs and resources of the business."

The company said it will implement “a variety of cost-saving measures” in addition to the workforce cuts in North America.

HarperCollins, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, has around 4,000 employees worldwide, more than half located in North America.

Editorial assistants, production designers and other mid- and entry-level employees have been on strike since Nov. 10, with salaries among the issues. The employees, who have been without a contract since last spring, are represented by Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers.

“The company has not communicated with us on this matter so we are still investigating the scope of layoffs,” Olga Brudastova, the local's president, told The Associated Press.

Most of the major New York publishers saw sales decline after 2021, one of the best years in recent memory for the industry, although none have announced the kinds of reductions intended by HarperCollins. In its most recent earnings statement, which came out in November, the publisher reported an 11% drop in revenue and a 54% drop in earnings for its first fiscal quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Why the job market is booming despite high-profile layoffs

The job market is booming despite high-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and Goldman Sachs. The economy added a staggering 517,000 jobs in January, more than double the employment growth a month prior and well above the breakneck pace of some 400,000 monthly jobs added on average last year, according to government data released on Friday. In turn, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest figure since 1969. Layoffs at prestigious positions at companies with household names send a shudder through workplaces nationwide but the news doesn't indicate much about broader job trends, since tech and finance are relatively small sectors with limited ties to the larger economy, labor economists told ABC News.
Chinese balloon live updates: Moving eastward, over central US, Pentagon says

U.S. officials say a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China and seen above Montana is being tracked as it flies over the continental United States. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. "NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely." China's foreign ministry has claimed it is a civilian balloon used for meteorological purposes, but U.S. politicians, many on the right, are already demanding President Joe Biden shoot it down. Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:
Unemployment rate dips to 3.4% as 517,000 jobs added in January

U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs to their payrolls in January, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show. The number of jobs added far exceeded what economists had expected and is more than double the amount added in December -- 223,000. The biggest gains in employment last month occurred in leisure and hospitality (128,000), professional and business services (82,000), government (74,000) and health care (58,000). The unemployment rate, meanwhile, dropped slightly to 3.4%, marking a 50-year low.
China balloon live updates: US tracking balloon as it flies across country

A massive spy balloon believed to be from China was seen above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. "NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely." China's foreign ministry has claimed it is a civilian balloon used for meteorological purposes, but U.S. politicians, many on the right, are already demanding President Joe Biden shoot it down. Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:
Where the Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted before being shot down

(NEW YORK) -- Government officials closely tracked a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China as it traveled across the U.S. for several days. The white balloon, which China's foreign ministry has claimed to be used for meteorological purposes, traveled at an altitude of around 60,000 feet with a vessel described as the size of three buses, officials said. According to U.S. officials, the balloon traveled west of Alaska, south over the Aleutian Islands, over water into southwest Canada and then over Montana. Social media sightings popped up as the balloon moved southeastwardly across the continental U.S. -- before it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon.
