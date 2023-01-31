ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

MontClairVoyant: Petition Addition Has Different Lackawanna Position

Remember the 1972 song “Dueling Banjos”? Now, 51 years later, Montclair has dueling Change.org petitions. Can you summarize this situation?. The first petition wants the proposed Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment downsized somewhat, while the second petition wants the plan to basically stay as is. Ironic that the second petition is on Change.org when it doesn’t seek change.
Montclair Crime: Man Assaulted on Hawthorne Place

Montclair, NJ – On January 29, Montclair Police officers responded to Hawthorne Place on a report of a large disturbance. Upon arrival, most of those involved had dispersed or fled the area. Officers located an 18-year-old male who was in the street who was unconscious and bleeding. Witnesses reported...
BREAKING: Clifton Man Arrested in Bloomfield Synagogue Firebomb Attempt

Bloomfield, NJ – A Passaic County man was arrested Wednesday for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid, an Essex County synagogue, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and...
Studio Montclair Presents ‘Rhythm & Blues,’ February 2- March 10

Montclair, NJ – In honor of Black History Month, Studio Montclair, Inc. is delighted to present “Rhythm & Blues,” its first exhibition of the new year. Celebrating the intersection between music and art in its many permutations, the exhibit examines the visual artist’s perceptions of the rhythm and blues musical traditions. Included are paintings, drawings, mixed media, electronic, and digital art.
Gov. Phil Murphy Visits Temple Ner Tamid, Pledges to ‘Never Relent’

Bloomfield, NJ – Gov. Phil Murphy pledged his unrelenting support at a meeting Tuesday with Rabbi Marc Katz, Cantor Meredith Greenberg and congregants of Temple Ner Tamid. Murphy, joined by Attorney General Matt Platkin and Asaf Zamir, Israel’s consul general in New York, called the attempted arson attack that took place at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning “despicable, unacceptable.”
Giveaway! Outpost in the Burbs and Out Montclair Present ‘New Voices’ Artist Crys Matthews

Montclair, NJ — Outpost in the Burbs presents Crys Matthews in its “New Voices” series on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This concert will take place at 8:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 40 S. Fullerton Avenue in Montclair. Singer-songwriter Stacia Thiel will open the show. Outpost in the Burbs presents this show in partnership with Out Montclair.
Weekend Events: Live Music, Art, Antiques, and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
