Remember the 1972 song “Dueling Banjos”? Now, 51 years later, Montclair has dueling Change.org petitions. Can you summarize this situation?. The first petition wants the proposed Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment downsized somewhat, while the second petition wants the plan to basically stay as is. Ironic that the second petition is on Change.org when it doesn’t seek change.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO