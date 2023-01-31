ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Win a Family Four Pack to Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Show

KRMG
 2 days ago

Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Show is headed back to Tulsa and KRMG wants to give you a family four pack of tickets to see more than 1,000 custom cars.  The event is February 17 – 19th at the Sagenet Center at Expo Square.

Enter your information below to get in the running and start making plans to see the coolest machines on four wheels!

Good luck from KRMG.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins January 27, 2023, and ends February 15, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa’s Outsiders House Museum announces death of mascot

TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum announced the death of its unofficial mascot. The museum said on Monday that Spot, a dog who could be seen hanging around the house, died. “Nothing gold can stay. Rest easy, Spot,” read a post on social media. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is getting a new restaurant and filling a void in a largely vacant downtown building. Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron. The massive building was originally built for WPX Energy but the company ended...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
Smithonian

S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is

In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check

While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow boutique to reopen under new ownership

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow boutique will be coming under new ownership instead of closing, according to the store’s new owners. On Jan. 4, Glamour Gowns and More, a boutique near S. Main St. and W. Commercial St., announced that they were closing. The closing of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy