Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing
The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
Social Sloth Cafe relocating from downtown Lansing to Okemos
After two years, Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery is relocating from downtown Lansing to Okemos for a bigger space.
New Panda Express coming to Lansing Township
Panda Express is coming to Eastwood Towne Center with a drive-through restaurant. The project was approved Dec. 6 by the Township Board.
Food Network Star Visits a Williamston Diner For New Episode
The Mid-Michigan area has been the focus for plenty of shows on Food Network, especially for Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri has brought his red convertible to Lansing plenty of times to visit places like MEAT Southern BBQ, Zaytoon Mediterranean, Capital City BBQ, and plenty more. However, it's not Guy Fieri...
Jackson District Library branch closing soon for renovations
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson District Library branch is closing soon for updates and renovations. The Eastern Branch, 3125 E. Michigan Ave., will close to the public beginning Monday, Feb. 20, with construction on a $1.2 million project expected to be completed sometime in late 2023, JDL Marketing and Communications Manager Will Forgave said.
Slice n Dice pizza restaurant closes its doors after less than 2 years in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – A lack of staff and the cost of goods is prompting Slice n Dice Board Game Pizzeria to close its doors permanently. On Monday, Jan. 30, Slice n Dice announced it would be closing on Feb. 5. “Our staff is really down, and it makes it...
Chocolate Walk in Marshall Valentine’s Day Weekend
Downtown Marshall's Chocolate Walk is similar to a pub crawl only with chocolate. I haven't spent much time in Marshall, Michigan. But I have made it out to quite a few of Marshall's downtown shopping and holiday events in the recent past. The downtown area has a Hallmark movie feel to it. Especially when there's snow on the ground.
Paczki Are Popping Up in Michigan. Why Is Prune the Best Flavor?
It's getting to be that special time of the year in Michigan! I was in Grand Rapids at Family Fare recently when I spotted my first fully-stocked pączki display of the season in the bakery. I look forward to seeing those iconic red boxes popping in grocery stores each...
What’s the Hold Up With Trader Joe’s in Okemos?
Back in December of 2021, we first learned that our long unanswered prayers for a Trader Joe's to come to the area had been heard. It was that month that the Lansing State Journal reported that the niche grocery chain had just received the approvals that it needed from the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals. And shortly after that in March of 2022, we learned that Trader Joe's had broken ground at the planned location at the corner of Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive, at the site of the former Golden Wok restaurant.
wkzo.com
Lansing to be in deep chill Friday
LANSING, MI — Today’s projected high in mid-Michigan of 32′ is about average for this time of year, but what is waiting in the wings is much different. Michigan will get cold enough over the next few days that Triple-A has issued a statewide Arctic Air Advisory.
Show Us Mid-Michigan’s Best Beard and Win Chris Stapleton Tickets
6-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton will be performing at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on June 2, and 100.7 WITL wants to hook you up with free tickets!. Chris Stapleton is almost as well-known for his trademark beard as he is his raspy, bluesy country vocals.
Unique, Inexpensive Things You Can Do With Your Kids on Spring Break in Lansing
Although spring break is less than two months away, I'm a planner and I work with a budget. Time seems to go by faster and faster so now is the time for me to start planning something fun for spring break, otherwise it will sneak up on me and be gone before I know it.
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged
As it turns out, the couple should not have been living in that house in the first place.
WILX-TV
Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Lansing couple loses everything in house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
thesalinepost.com
1075 W Bemis Rd, Saline
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Great Listing! First floor living is possible in this over 3,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath, + 3 1/2 car attached garage. From the garage you enter into a large mudroom attached to the generous sized laundry room with folding area and extra storage. Into the breakfast room where you can enjoy meals next to the large sliding door facing the morning sun. The kitchen is stunning, it was remodeled with hand rubbed custom cherry by Riegsecker Cabinets (Amish Built and installed) with full HD pull-out drawers and innovative solutions to kitchen storage. In the kitchen there is also a large walk-in pantry for your food wishes. The kitchen leads to the formal dinning room or the front foyer. Downstairs there is a walkout lower level leading to the expansive back yard where large garden plots await your spring plantings. Call Todd Lands for a private showing, $520,000. 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
