Charles Barkley Goes on Hilarious Rant on Why He Went to College at Auburn

(Lecka/Getty Images)

Former Auburn and NBA basketball star Charles Barkley made an appearance on the broadcast of the Tigers most recent SEC/Big 12 Challenge game versus West Virginia. On the call, Barkley was asked why he chose to attend Auburn, and didn’t hold back on his hilarious reasoning.

“They sucked, to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “I tell all of these kids if you want an education, you get an education anywhere. But the No. 1 thing you look at if you’re going to a school is playing time.”

Chuck’s reasoning may be harsh, but it’s not wrong. The season before he joined the Tigers, they went 11-16 and 4-14 in conference play, finishing 9th in the SEC. Barkley would go on to lead Auburn to three straight seasons of a .500 record or better and their first NCAA tournament appearance in school history.

Barkley continued, sharing his top college choices coming out of high school. But also took a jab at the current NCAA transfer portal rules in the process.

“With this stupid ass transfer portal we’ve got going on in America today … you knew that quarterback or the guy was good, why would you go to the school when you know there’s a great player already there? … I was looking at Alabama, Auburn, UAB – UAB was my first choice – Then I looked at Alabama. When I went to Auburn, they weren’t very good, and I wanted to play. It turned into the best decision ever,” Barley said.

Barkley’s thoughts on the transfer portal may be polarizing, but his decision to go to Auburn being the best is hard to argue. He’d go on to set the school field goal percentage record with 62.6%, win All-SEC honors in all three of his seasons, and lead the conference in rebounding in each of those years. They retired his jersey number No. 34 at Auburn in 2001, and his college career would end up catapulting him into a Hall of Fame NBA career.

The Tigers could have used Barkley versus West Virginia, as they fell to 80-77 in a close loss to the Mountaineers. Out of Auburn’s last eight seasons under Bruce Pearl, five of them have been winning seasons, as their still on pace for another this year.