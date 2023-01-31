Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reacts to LA Losing Justin Turner to Sox
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talked on Tuesday about how much he and the rest of Los Angeles will miss Justin Turner this year.
Dodgers Land Veteran Reliever on Minor League Deal
After spending time playing across multiple MLB teams, Andriese will now pitch for Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Dodgers News: LA Avoids Arbitration With All-Star Starting Pitcher, Signs Multi-Year Deal
This is great news for Dodger fans.
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yardbarker
2023 Dodgers Schedule Start Times: Opening Day Night Game At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2023 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. L.A. was originally scheduled to open the 2022 season with...
CBS 58
Brewers announce game times for 2023 schedule
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, all game times for the 2023 regular season!. Milwaukee will open at Wrigley Field for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four years. It marks just the fourth time in the past 12 seasons the Brewers will begin a campaign away from home.
Dodgers: Insider Predicts Miguel Vargas Will Be NL Rookie of the Year This Season
ESPN insider Eric Karabell predicts that Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas will win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
MLB offseason grades: Yankees, Phillies, Padres get top marks. What were the Dodgers doing?
Coming off one of the most expensive winters in baseball history, a look at how every MLB team fared this offseason heading into 2023.
When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
WISN
Ben Sheets to Walk of Fame: Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Four-time All-Star pitcher Ben Sheets has been elected into the Walk of Fame, announced the Milwaukee Brewers. The Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field. Additionally, the...
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou
The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
'You Go, We Go': Former Cub Dexter Fowler Retires from Baseball
The sparkplug of the Cubs' 2015 and 2016 seasons is hanging up his cleats for good.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers pack for spring training
The Milwaukee Brewers are leaving Wisconsin for Arizona, packing up trucks that will arrive in Phoenix on Saturday. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 16.
Phillies Are Packing To Head To Clearwater For Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies are packing up and about to leave for Clearwater, FL in preparation for MLB Spring Training.
