ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Here are the MLB spring training dates to know

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
CBS 58

Brewers announce game times for 2023 schedule

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, all game times for the 2023 regular season!. Milwaukee will open at Wrigley Field for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four years. It marks just the fourth time in the past 12 seasons the Brewers will begin a campaign away from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?

Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
ARIZONA STATE
WISN

Ben Sheets to Walk of Fame: Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Four-time All-Star pitcher Ben Sheets has been elected into the Walk of Fame, announced the Milwaukee Brewers. The Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field. Additionally, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago

Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou

The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers pack for spring training

The Milwaukee Brewers are leaving Wisconsin for Arizona, packing up trucks that will arrive in Phoenix on Saturday. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 16.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy