The scheme was for the County to build a garage to best serve Ken Mattson, who owns the post office building at Highway 12 and Boyes Boulevard, in exchange for a patch of grass and call it a ‘community Plaza’. That deal is officially dead. But the community group Wake Up Sonoma, which formed in anger to fight the garage plan, continues on. Organizer Vanessa Napoles and others are suspicious of all the Mattson and Mattson/Lefever (his company) plans – and he owns 80+ properties in Sonoma Valley. Approved projects like the Boys Food Center, and the Lanning Structures building, which is hole in the ground five years after grand plans were announced, never get built. Other retail spots, like Cocoa Planet, sit empty; others, Sonoma Cheese Factory, for example, are in embarrassing disrepair. So, Wake Up is turning up the heat. The group promises to protest in front of a different Lefever/Mattson owned property. On February 4, its Cocoa Planet (above), 921 Broadway, 10-noon. “Bring signs that communicate our frustration with Lefever/Mattson leaving buildings vacant, and putting profits over community.”… The group is also planning a Town Hall on February 23, 6pm, at Sonoma Community Center, to present its larger ideas. Free, but you must RSVP. Wakeupsonoma.com.

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO