Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - ResultsAFmitrynewsFairfield, CA
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
sonomasun.com
Mattson protest; changes at Community Center; treasure artist; and more
The scheme was for the County to build a garage to best serve Ken Mattson, who owns the post office building at Highway 12 and Boyes Boulevard, in exchange for a patch of grass and call it a ‘community Plaza’. That deal is officially dead. But the community group Wake Up Sonoma, which formed in anger to fight the garage plan, continues on. Organizer Vanessa Napoles and others are suspicious of all the Mattson and Mattson/Lefever (his company) plans – and he owns 80+ properties in Sonoma Valley. Approved projects like the Boys Food Center, and the Lanning Structures building, which is hole in the ground five years after grand plans were announced, never get built. Other retail spots, like Cocoa Planet, sit empty; others, Sonoma Cheese Factory, for example, are in embarrassing disrepair. So, Wake Up is turning up the heat. The group promises to protest in front of a different Lefever/Mattson owned property. On February 4, its Cocoa Planet (above), 921 Broadway, 10-noon. “Bring signs that communicate our frustration with Lefever/Mattson leaving buildings vacant, and putting profits over community.”… The group is also planning a Town Hall on February 23, 6pm, at Sonoma Community Center, to present its larger ideas. Free, but you must RSVP. Wakeupsonoma.com.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County Pet of the Month: Meet Billie
Breed: Eastern European Village Dog. It’s a mixed of a lot of breed of dogs from Eastern Europe streets and it just became a name of a breed for this kind of dog. Likes: Long walks on the beach, chasing squirrels, having attention 24/7, belly scratches, Puppuccino from Starbucks.
ksro.com
The Bohemian: Fentanyl Deaths Up in Sonoma and Marin Counties
Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The Bohemian reports that fentanyl deaths have increased by over 2,500-percent in Sonoma County between 2016 and 2021. Reporter Nikki Silverstein tells KSRO’s The Drive that the drug has been around since the 1950s, but dealers recently have been able to get it from outside of the US.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Considering Further Annexation Options
The City of Santa Rosa is considering two annexation options to incorporate more county land into the city. The first would annex about 1,400 acres south of the city limits from about Bane Avenue in the west to just west of Petaluma Hill Road in the east. That area is twice the size of Roseland and has over 6,500 residents. The second option would annex all unincorporated areas within the city’s urban growth boundary. That would include the area south of Santa Rosa limits, an area around Rincon Valley, land east of Skyhawk and more than 30 county islands across the city. It would include over 3,600 acres and nearly 11,000 residents. Santa Rosa is only at the beginning stages of incorporating either plan which could take years.
ksro.com
Fountain to be Restored in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square
Work to restore a fountain in Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square will likely begin in the spring. The Press Democrat reports that the fountain, designed by the late San Francisco sculptor Ruth Asawa, made its debut in Old Courthouse Square in 1987. It was taken apart in 2016 and put into storage when work began to re-unify the Square. Since then, it was discovered that the concrete panels had deteriorated prompting the city to cast them in bronze instead. This is being done using $300,000 dollars of the PG&E settlement funds. It’ll take about 4 to 5 months to complete the fountain once work begins. However, it’s unknown how long the panels featuring Sonoma County’s rich history and culture will take to be completed.
ksro.com
New 369 Area Code Coming to the North Bay
There is a new telephone area code coming to portions of the North Bay. The longtime 707 area code has run out of number combinations, and now a new 369 area code is in the mix. California’s Public Utilities Commission says the area code update will cover portions of 11 counties, including Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Solano, Lake, Mendocino, and Humboldt.
norcalpublicmedia.org
City of Sonoma still has ground to make up in efforts to mitigate homelessness
Sonoma County’s 2023 point in time homeless count took place Friday, January 27th. In advance of the survey, the Sonoma City Council received an update on where the city’s efforts to mitigate homelessness stand. Hoping to get a clear picture on the state of homelessness in the Sonoma...
ksro.com
Sonoma County Supervisors Approve New 5-Year Plan Regarding Homelessness
The county is approving a new plan to address homelessness. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday to support a five-year strategic plan to reduce homelessness, one developed by the Continuum of Care, the county’s homeless services system of care. The main goals of the plan are to make 200 interim housing beds available in the county, as well as 1,000 permanent housing beds. They also want to provide stronger supportive services, and have local government and groups who work on homelessness work out of one coordinated system. It also calls for strengthening the supportive service network by ensuring that pay and benefits for supportive services staff reflects a livable wage for Sonoma County.
KTVU FOX 2
New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
sonomacountygazette.com
The wait for rural broadband in Sonoma County may not be much longer
Construction of a broadband system for rural residents in California could begin by the end of the year, according to Golden State Connect, a regional Joint Powers Authority established to increase access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County and 38 other rural member counties.
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
Silicon Valley
A 1-foot-wide piece of land? A tiny banana-shaped parcel? They were almost part of Orinda’s housing plan.
A 1-foot-wide sliver of land sandwiched between a road and a backyard pool. A “vacant” site next to a water sanitation building. A handful of minuscule parcels—one of them shaped like a banana, another a triangle—tucked behind single-family homes. These were some of the most absurd...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
ksro.com
SMART Train Funding Secured for Further Expansion
SMART has secured more funding to expand northward. The agency has been awarded $34-million in Transit and InterCity Rail Corridor Project funds toward building SMART railway and pathway extensions to communities in northern Sonoma County. The extension of the SMART rail system to Windsor is already 30-percent constructed and is a necessary step to the eventual restoration of freight and passenger rail to northern communities. Proponents say completion of rail service will bring both visitors and workers to the area, promoting economic growth and resiliency, in an environmentally sustainable manner. The grants will also support freight rail investments and all that freight service brings to local businesses. Early studies show that the Windsor station will yield some of SMART’s highest ridership.
NASA astronaut and Petaluma native takes historic Spacewalk
(KRON) — NASA astronaut and Petaluma, Calif., native Nicole Mann will take a historic spacewalk with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata Thursday morning to continue installing hardware for future power system upgrades. This will be Mann’s second spacewalk. Her first walk was Jan. 20. The duo will walk out at around 6:45 a.m. […]
ksro.com
Ten New Electric Buses Coming to Sonoma County in 2024
Ten new electric buses are coming to Sonoma County. The county will purchase ten battery electric transit buses to replace ten gas buses. The ten new buses, which are scheduled for delivery between July 1 and August 31 next year, are in addition to six all-electric buses expected to arrive in June. There are currently three all-electric buses in the county’s 49-bus fleet. With this purchase, Sonoma County Transit will have approximately 40 percent of its fleet electrically powered.
